MLB Today: July 20, 2014

The first series of the second half comes to an end for all 30 teams, with some teams bringing out the brooms while others are hanging on the golden arms of their aces as they hope to capture at least one win. Half of the division races are either tied or within a game and a half of the lead. The biggest division lead belongs to the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central but even there it's still close as the second place Cleveland Indians sit just 4 1/2 games out.

The Price May Not Be Right For David Price Trade

Tampa Bay Rays lefty David Price, who won his fifth in a row in a eight inning masterpiece against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night, may be priced right out of the trade market. With each passing performance seemingly better than the next, the Rays asking price for any deal to acquire the top pitcher on the market may be more than any suitor can handle. Another reason that Price may not be a trade candidate by the deadline is that the Rays are playing themselves back into playoff contention. Saturday's win is their fourth straight and seventh out of the last 10 to pull within seven of the AL wild card. If the Rays continue to play well over the next week it is unlikely Price will be dealt by the July 31 trade deadline.

Indians Sweep Way Back Into AL Central Race

The Cleveland Indians swept Saturday's double header against AL Central leading Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park to pull within 4 1/2 games of first place. The Indians have taken the first three games of the series with the Tigers and have won four straight to jump back into the division race, passing the fading Kansas City Royals and into second place. The Indians face the Tigers on Sunday for the final game of the series.

NL MVP Candidate Troy Tulowitzki Leaves Game With Leg Injury

Colorado Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who has avoided injury all year to produce an MVP-caliber season by batting 342/.434/.607 with 21 homers and 52 RBI's, was pulled in the fourth inning of Saturday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tulowitzki was running out a ground ball when he pulled up limping and grabbing his thigh after crossing first base. The Rockies announced following the game that it was a leg crap but more information will be forthcoming on whether the All-Star will be facing any time on the disabled list.

Saturday's Results

Saturday's Top Players

American League Player Team OPP Stats Batting Adam Jones Baltimore @ Athletics 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SB, 5 TB Pitching David Price Tampa Bay @ Twins 8 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 9 K, 0 BB in win. National League Player Team OPP Stats Batting Paul Goldschmidt Arizona vs Cubs 3-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 TB. Pitching Cole Hamels Phillies @ Braves 7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 9 K, O BB in win.

Sunday's Game Of The Day

Los Angeles Dodgers (54-45) - St. Louis Cardinals (54-44)

The Dodgers - Cardinals series finale at Busch Stadium today is the main attraction for Sunday's slate of games.

The Dodgers have dropped the first two games of the series in St. Louis while suffering an offensive power outage. With the bats having gone quiet, it's a good thing for L.A. that they will be sending Clayton Kershaw (11-2, 1.78), baseball's most dominant pitcher so far this year, to the mound in hopes of avoiding a sweep and falling no further back in the NL West than the one game they currently sit behind first place San Francisco Giants. In Kershaw's last eight outings he has posted an 8-0 record with an 0.74 ERA while striking out 80 batters in 61 innings of work.

The Cardinals begin the day tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. They will have Carlos Martinez (2-4, 4.43) opposing Kershaw as they seek a sweep of the team and pitcher who they defeated in the National League Championship Series last fall. It is unknown if the Cardinals will be without Matt Holliday who left yesterday's game after hitting his head on Hanley Ramirez's glove while diving back into second base during a pickoff attempt in the fifth inning.

Sunday's Matchups

American League Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Rangers (39-58) - Blue Jays (50-48) 1:07 PM Tepesch (3-5) vs Buehrle (10-6) Indians (50-47) - Tigers (53-41) 1:08 PM Tomlin (5-6) vs Smyly (5-8) Royals (48-48) - Red Sox (45-52) 1:35 PM Ventura (7-7) vs Lester (9-7) Astros (40-58) - White Sox (47-51) 2:10 PM Cosart (9-6) vs Danks (8-6) Rays (46-53) - Twins (44-52) 2:10 PM Archer (5-5) vs Correia (5-11) Mariners (52-45) - Angels (58-38) 3:35 PM Young (8-6) vs Skaggs (5-5) Orioles (53-43) - Athletics (60-37) 4:05 PM Gausman (4-2) vs Gray (10-3)

National League Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Giants (54-43) - Marlins (44-52) 1:10 PM Lincecum (9-5) vs Hand (0-2) Rockies (40-57) - Pirates (51-46) 1:35 PM Matzek (1-4) vs Locke (2-1) Brewers (54-44) - Nationals (52-43) 1:35 PM Gallardo (5-5) vs Gonzalez (6-5) Phillies (43-54) vs Braves (53-44) 1:35 PM Kendrick (4-9) vs Wood (6-7) Cubs (40-56) - Diamondbacks (42-56) 4:10 PM Arrieta (5-1) vs Collmenter (7-5) Mets (46-51) - Padres (42-55) 4:10 PM Wheeler (5-8) vs Despaigne (2-1) Dodgers (54-45) - Cardinals (54-44) 8:05 PM Kershaw (11-2) vs Martinez (2-4)

Interleague Game Time (EDT) Pitching Matchup Reds (51-46) - Yankees (49-47) 1:05 PM Cueto (10-6) vs Kuroda (6-6)

Today in Baseball History

1926: Hall of Fame Outfielder Al Simmons of the Philadelphia A's sets the American League record when he started in his 394th consecutive game to start a career. The record will stand until outfielder Hideki Matsui of the New York Yankees breaks it in 2005.

1944: St. Louis Browns pitcher Nels Potter receives a 10 day suspension for throwing a spitball. Potter is the first player to be suspended under the rule that went into effect in 1920 banning the pitch.

1949: Cleveland Indians manager Lou Boudreau fined centerfielder Larry Doby for a failed attempt to steal home with bases loaded and nobody out. Boudreau considers Doby's recent aggressive play to be detrimental to the team.

1951: The New York Giants begin using a telescope positioned in the Polo Grounds' centerfield clubhouse to steal opposing catchers' signs. The plan works as the Giants will win 22 of their last 27 home games and clinch the NL pennant over second place Brooklyn Dodgers.

1958: Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame right-hander Jim Bunning pitches his first no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Boston Red.

1965: New York Yankees right-hander Mel Stottlemyre hits an inside-the-park grand slam in the fifth inning of his start against the Boston Red Sox Stottlemyre will pitch a complete game in the Yankees 6-3 win at Yankees Stadium.

1969: During the third inning of a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies at Connie Mack Stadium in Philadelphia, play is halted as players from both teams line up along their respective baselines and gaze upwards toward the Moon. The PA announcer informs the crowd that Apollo 11 has landed on the moon and Neil Armstrong has taken his famous steps onto the lunar surface. The crowd breaks out into a standing ovation as Kate Smith's "God Bless America" is played. The crowd sings along and then recites a prayer dedicated to the Astronauts.

1973: Chicago White Sox knuckleball pitcher Wilbur Wood is tagged with a double-header loss against the New York Yankees. Wood starts game one but doesn't make it out of the first inning in the loss. It's decided that Wood would go ahead and make the start in game two but ends up on the losing end once again.

1976: Hall of Famer and home run king Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Brewers hits his 755th and final homer off of California Angels pitcher Dick Drago in the Brewers 6-2 win.

2008: Los Angeles Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez gets his 40th save in the 5-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Rodriguez becomes the fastest to 40 saves, surpassing Atlanta Braves closer Jon Smoltz's record by 10 games.

Baseball Birthdays

1940: Tony Olivia

1960: Mike Witt

1971: Charles Johnson

1974: Bengie Molina

Wild Card Standings American League W L PCT GB STRK L10 WC 1 LA Angels 58 38 .604 - L1 8-2 WC 2 Seattle 52 45 .536 - W1 4-6 Cleveland 50 47 .515 2 W1 4-6 NY Yankees 49 47 .510 2.5 W2 6-4 Toronto 50 48 .510 2.5 W1 3-7 Kansas City 48 48 .500 3.5 L2 3-7 Chicago White Sox 47 51 .480 5.5 W2 6-4 National League W L PCT GB STRK L10 WC 1 *Milwaukee 54 44 .551 - L1 2-8 *St. Louis 54 44 .551 - W2 7-3 WC 2** Atlanta 53 44 .546 - L1 4-6 Los Angeles 54 45 .545 - L2 4-6 Cincinnati 51 46 .526 2 L2 6-4 Pittsburgh 51 46 .526 2 W2 5-5 *Tied For Div. Lead **Ahead by % points.

AL Leaders Batting Player Team Stat Average Robinson Cano Seattle .340 Home Runs Jose Abreu Chicago White Sox 29 RBI Miguel Cabrera Detroit 75 Stolen Bases Jose Altuve Houston 41 Pitching Wins Rick Porcello Detroit 12 Masahiro Tanaka NY Yankees 12 ERA Felix Hernandez Seattle 2.12 Strikeouts David Price Tampa Bay 173 Saves Fernando Rodney Seattle 27