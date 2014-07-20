New York Yankees Complete Sweep of Cincinnati Reds

New York Yankees catcher Brian McCann popped an easy fly ball just behind the dirt on the right side that dropped in among three Cincinnati Reds fielders and allowed the walk-off run to score as the Yankees completed the three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon.

McCann's pop up fell inside the triangle made up of second baseman Skip Schumaker, first baseman Todd Frazier, and right fielder Jay Bruce. Jacoby Ellsbury scored from third on the play, giving the Yankees the 3-2 win. Ellsbury led off the bottom of the ninth with a single to left off the Reds' Aroldis Chapman (L: 0-3, 2.40 ERA). He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before McCann's bloop single.

Cincinnati scored first when Ship Schumaker's ground rule double scored Zack Cozart in the top of the fifth. Since Cozart reached on an error, his run was unearned.

New York bounced back for two in the bottom half of the fifth. Derek Jeter's RBI single scored Kelly Johnson. Ellsbury then drove home Brett Garnder on the next play.

The Reds tied it in the eighth when Frazier launched his 20th home run into the left-field stands.

David Robertson (W: 1-2, 2.60) picked up the win in relief after pitching a prefect top of the ninth.

Interestingly enough, accoring to YES Network's Michael Kay, Yankee starter Hiroki Kuroda's line of 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 0 HR is the first time since MLB started keeping official box scores in 1914 that a starting pitcher had that exact line. Kay made the announcement late in the game when reviewing Kuroda's performance.

With the win, the Yankees remain tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for second place in the A.L. East, 3.0 games behind the Baltimore Orioles, who lost to Oakland. The Yankees homestand continues on Monday against the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati will end their road trip beginning on Monday at Milwaukee.