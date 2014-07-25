New York Yankees Acquire Chris Capuano From Colorado Rockies

The New York Yankees have made the most moves during the July non-waiver trade season and they are not finished yet. On Thursday night, the Yankees acquired left-hander Chris Capuano from the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch and Jake Kring-Schreifels reported the trade Thursday night. Capuano is the third pitcher the Yankees have added during the month of July and he also joins his third organization in 2014.

To make room for Capuano on the active roster, the Yankees designated pitcher Chris Leroux for assignment.

Capuano, age 36, made just four starts for the Rockies' Minor-League affiliates at Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. He did not appear in a game with the Rockies.

Capuano began the season with the Yankees' most-heated rival, the Boston Red Sox, but he never started. In 28 relief appearances, he was 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. His last appearance for Boston came on June 23. The Red Sox released him on July 1 and he signed with the Rockies on July 4.

The Yankees activated Capuano Friday and he is now available to pitch when the Yankees begin a crucial three-game weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams are tied for second place in the A.L. East as play begins on July 25, three games behind the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are also tied for the #2 A.L. Wild Card spot, one half game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.