Colorado Rockies Should Resist Major Trades And Focus On Offseason Improvements

With the trade deadline only hours away, the Colorado Rockies once again find themselves out of playoff contention with contenders ringing their phones looking to pry away their stars. Several Rockies have been on the wishlist of playoff hopefuls as we approach the trading deadline. The Rockies would be wise to turn a deaf ear to their calls and instead focus on what this season has shown; the Rockies starting talent is sufficent to compete but there remains the need to improve the club’s depth and minor league talen in order to overcome injuries.

The number one target for just about every contender is shortstop Troy Tulowitzki. A perennial MVP candidate, Tulowitzki would bring a large return in any trade. He has made recent comments that led everyone to believe he is fed up with the current situation in the Rockies front office and would welcome a trade if the organization doesn’t get it’s act together and start putting a winner on the field. He has even gone as far as to show up at Yankees Stadium to look the New York Yankees, a team that has openly expressed an interest in acquiring the shortstop to replace the retiring Derek Jeter. Tulowitzki has sent his message loud and clear to owner Dick Monfort and it will be interesting to see what the return message will be beginning with Thursday’s trade deadline.

If the Rockies are to contend in 2015 they must hold on to Tulowitzki who has become the leader in the clubhouse since the retirement of Todd Helton last season. He is an offensive and defensive powerhouse who combined with outfielder Carlos Gonzalez gives the Rockies one of the best 3-4 hitters in any lineup. When Tulowitzki and Gonzalez were together in the lineup earlier this season along with third baseman Nolan Arenado before injuries took their toll, the Rockies led the majors in just about every offensive category. The Rockies can’t replace that kind of production in their lineup if they would succumb to temptation and trade Tulowitzki.

The Rockies pitching staff has been a disaster since injuries started to take their toll in May and June. The lone bright spot has been left-hander Jorge De La Rosa. In 22 starts, De La Rosa is 11-6 with a 4.20 ERA. Even more importantly, De La Rosa is 7-2 with a 3.23 ERA at Coors Field. Pitching at altitude has never been an issue for De La Rosa which makes him an important find for the Rockies rotation. The Baltimore Orioles have been a team that has approached the Rockies regarding De La Rosa, who will be a costless agent at the end of the season. All signs point to the Rockies making the necessary $14 million qualifying offer for next season and hold on to De La Rosa for several more years.

Another name mentioned as a possible trade candidate is often injured left-hander Brett Anderson. Anderson, acquired in an offseason trade with the Oakland Athletics was once considered one of baseball’s top young pitchers. Injuries have taken a toll on that reputation but Anderson is still looked upon by contenders as an arm that could help down the stretch. Anderson has a groundball percentage above 60% which makes him ideal for pitching at Coors Field. He made just three starts for the team before breaking his left index finger in a game agains the Giants in San Francisco last April. Since his return he has pitched well, maintaining an ERA of 3.24, giving the Rockies hope that now he is healthy he can be the pitcher everyone thought he was when he first came into the majors. The Yankees have called about Anderson but the Rockies need to keep him in the rotation to go along with De La Rosa, rookie Tyler Matzek, and a healthy Jhoulys Chacin and Jordan Lyles in 2015.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been among a handful of clubs who have called regarding closer LaTroy Hawkins. Hawkins, 41, has converted 17 of his 18 save opportunities for the Rockies and brings strong, veteran leadership skills to the club. If the Rockies can pick up quality depth by moving Hawkins then they should do so, otherwise keeping Hawkins' stabilizing influence in the bullpen is a major plus for the team heading into 2015 and his $2.5 million club option for next year is inexpensive enough to do so from a financial point of view.

The outfield is another area where the Rockies could make a move to pick up depth or minor league prospects. The Rockies came into the season carrying extra outfielders on their roster. Charlie Blackmon soon took control of center field leaving Brandon Barnes, Corey Dickerson and Drew Stubbs on the bench. It wouldn't damage the Rockies depth if they made a trade involving one of their extra outfielders.

The Rockies hopes for real improvement will come in the offseason through costless agent signings, the draft, and players returning from injury. But, and this is a BIG BUT, any real improvement in the Rockies play on the field hinges on Monfort making significant changes in the structure of the front office. If the braintrust doesn’t take the organization in a different direction from the last 15 years, then it’s doubtful the Rockies will make any significant improvement.