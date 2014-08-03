Houston Astros Offense Ignites 8-2 Win Over The Toronto Blue Jays

After getting back in the win column Friday night, the Houston Astros looked to keep up the success as they faced the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday evening for game three of a four game series. The Astros kept it going with an 8-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

On the mound for the Astros was left-hander Brett Oberholtzer. Coming into this game, Oberholtzer was 3-7 on the season. Throughout this year, the Astros have made a ton of changes with their roster. Brett Oberholtzer just recently earned back a spot in the rotation and tonight's performance showed why. Early on in the ballgame, the Blue Jays looked to be right where they needed to be. Jose Reyes led off the game with a double off the left field wall, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Nolan Reimold. The inning could have gotten worse if Oberholtzer had not settled down. In the top of the third inning with Anthony Gose on first base, Jose Bautista drove him in with a double. Despite those two runs, the Blue Jays were shut down for most of the night. Those were the only two runs they scored and it was not nearly enough to get the win.

On the mound for the Blue Jays was R.A. Dickey. Dickey, a former Cy Young winner, is 9-10 on the season. A major key to his game is his ability to throw the knuckleball. Unfortunately, it did not fool any of the Astros' hitters. In the bottom of the first, Jose Altuve led off the game with a double down the left field line. Coming into this game, Altuve was 0-10 in his career against Dickey and breaking that slump was huge in this game. Two batters later, Chris Carter drove Altuve home with a double. Later on in the inning, Jon Singleton singled to right field which scored Carter, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead after one inning. In the 5th inning, the game was tied 2-2, but not for long. Following Altuve's single, R.A. Dickey tried to pickoff Altuve at first base. The throw went wild and Altuve scored all the way from first after another throwing error by first baseman Danny Valencia. After the series of wild throws, the Blue Jays were out of sync and were in trouble. Soon after that, Chris Carter launched a home run to left field which gave the Astros a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the 8th inning, with the Blue Jays trailing 4-2 with two outs, Juan Francisco came on to pinch hit for the Jays. He smoked one to right field, as right fielder Robbie Grossman leaped at the wall and robbed Francisco of what would have been a game-tying home run. Heading to the bottom of the 8th, the Astros poured it on. After Chris Carter led off the inning with a single, R.A. Dickey was done for the night. Brett Cecil came on in relief and the first batter he faced took him deep. Jason Castro lined a two-run shot to left field to give the Astros a 6-2 lead. Dickey's final line was 7 innings while allowing 5 runs on nine hits. Following Castro's home run, L.J. Hoes singled to left field. The next batter was Jon Singleton. Singleton laced one off of the right field bullpen and hustled around the bases for a 2-run inside-the-park home run giving the Astros an 8-2 lead. That would eventually be the final score.

Game four of the series is on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Marcus Stroman is expected to get the start for Toronto while Scott Feldman will get the ball for Houston.