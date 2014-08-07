Mark Mulder Eyes Another Comeback

Mark Mulder is ready to attempt another improbable comeback to the Major Leagues.

Mulder, 37, hasn't pitched in the Major Leagues since 2008. He signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels last off-season in an attempt to get back to the Major Leagues. Unfortunately for Mulder, he tore his Achilles tendon in his first official workout of the spring with the Angels.

Mulder is currently nearly six months into his rehab, and according to the Orange County Register, Mulder says that he's going to try to pitch in the Majors again. He began throwing earlier this week and he will try to move towards throwing off a mound sometime next week.

Mulder also said he'd be interested in rejoining the Angels, although it's far too early in the process for the Angels to know if they’d be interested in bring Mulder back.

Mulder was the second overall pick in the 1998 MLB First-Year Player Draft and was one of baseball's top southpaw hurlers from 2001-05, averaging 18 wins and posting a 3.65 ERA for the Oakland Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished second in voting for the American League Cy Young Award back in 2001. He was also a 21-game winner that season.

However, shoulder issues plagued him shortly after being traded from Oakland to St. Louis in December of 2004.

Mulder only pitched 12 2/3 innings from 2007-2008. He underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September of 2006 to repair fraying in his left rotator cuff, and went nearly an entire year without pitching in the Major Leagues. He gave up 17 runs (15 earned) in 11 innings over a three-start stretch in September of 2007, and underwent yet another procedure to repair damaged tissue in his rotator cuff shortly after his disaster of a 2007 season. Mulder's last competitively pitched game in the Majors was back on July 9, 2008 with the St. Louis Cardinals. It was a brief 16-pitch outing that saw Mulder throw eight consecutive balls and exit with one out in the first inning. The pain that Mulder felt in his shoulder prevented him from making an effective pitch. When June of 2010 came around, Mulder proclaimed he was retired from the game of baseball. The following April, he was hired by ESPN to work as an analyst. Then last fall, during the MLB Postseason, Mulder saw the delivery of Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Paco Rodriguez -- a fellow southpaw. Mulder realized that Rodriguez's funky delivery may work for his beleaguered shoulder. He tried it out while playing catch with his former Cardinals teammate Kyle Lohse at their daughters' birthday party. He's a video of Rodriduez's delivery:

Mulder spent last November working himself back into shape, before throwing off the mound just before the Winter Meetings. His fastball was sitting between 89-90 mph.

Mulder will definitely be hoping that his next comeback attempt doesn't end like his last one.