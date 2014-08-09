Cubs Buy Low, Trade for Jacob Turner

The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-handed pitcher Jacob Turner from the Miami Marlins in exchange for two minor league pitchers, the team said today. The Cubs had claimed Turner on waivers, and the two teams were able to negotiate an agreement.

Turner is a former elite prospect and was the major piece in the Marlins' return package from the Tigers for Anibal Sanchez and Omar Infante. The Marlins thought Turner was going to be a major part of their rotation, but he has been a letdown to say the least.

He is 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA so far in 2014, but the Cubs still made a terrific value trade for Turner.

He might be underperforming, but it's not like he isn't talented anymore. It might take a slight mechanical adjustment or just a change of scenery. And since all they had to give up was two very raw Low-A pitchers, it is a low-risk, high-reward transaction for Theo Epstein.

The Cubs' system is loaded with young ultra-talented players, but they are mostly hitters. They are kind of slim on pitching, and this move targets a young pitcher with a high ceiling. Also, if Turner can't cut it as a starter, the Cubs can always move him to the bullpen.

He would be a stud out of the bullpen with his large repertoire, but the Cubs need him to find himself as a starter. He throws a low-90s fastball as well as a curveball, slider, and changeup, so he definitely has the physical tools to be successful. There might be some mental deficiencies that are holding him back, but the Cubs are still confident.

"Just 23 years old, he has a really good arm," Epstein said about Turner. "We feel like we got him at a low point in value. There is plenty of upside left with him so we are excited about that."

Many think Turner will figure it out and become a solid third or fourth starter, but even if he doesn't, the Cubs did not give up much to get him.