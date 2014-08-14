Troy Tulowitzki To Have Season Ending Surgery

The nightmare season that is 2014 for the Colorado Rockies, owners of the worst record in baseball at 46-74, continued to worsen on Wednesday when it was announced that shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will have season ending surgery on Friday to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. The surgery will be conducted by Dr. Marc Philippon in Vail.

"I'm looking forward to getting back and playing the game I love," Tulowitzki said. "I will do everything I can to perform at a high level for the rest of my career. This should answer a lot of leg issues I have had in my past."

Following the surgery, Tulowitzki will begin rehab, which should last until February when spring training begins.

"Full recovery time is around five months," Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger said. "You get pretty active right around that three-month mark, sometimes a little sooner. There are kind of guidelines at certain time periods that we follow, range of motion, strengthening exercises, then you get into functional strengthening....By spring training, he's full go for sure."

How much damage Tulowitzki suffered won't be known until Dr. Philippon begins the procedure.

"Do you have to put sutures in there? Is it just a clean-up job or do they have to shave bone spurs? You really don't know that kind of stuff until they get in there," Dugger said.

Tulowitzki, 29, injured his hip on July 19 in Pittsburgh when he ran out a groundball. The injury was first thought to be a left hip flexor strain and he underwent a dry needling procedure in Philadelphia on July 28 in an attempt to quicken the healing process.

Your browser does not support iframes.

After a couple of weeks of rest, Tulowitzki began batting practice last week and reported no issues. As Tulowitzki began increasing the pace of his workouts he began experiencing difficulties and had to shut things down. After another examination it was determined that season ending surgery would be needed. Tulowitzki ends the season batting .340 with 21 home runs and 52 RBI's.

Tulowitzki's first full season in the majors came in 2007 with a spectacular year that helped the Rockies go to their first World Series. He ended up finishing second to Ryan Braun in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The following year Tulowitzki tore his left quadricep, leaving him with an imbalance in the upper muscle area of the leg. The imbalance would contribute to the lower body injuries he would suffer in the coming years.

A groin injury near the midway point of the 2011 season spilled over into the 2012 season and resulted in season ending surgery to remove scar tissue after playing just 47 games. With the groin problem taken care of Tulowitzki started the 2013 season with high hopes until his season was shortened when he broke his ribs on a dive play at short.

When healthy, Tulowitzki is baseballs best shortstop in the field and at the plate. But injuries have sabotaged his talent and left him being tagged as a "injury prone superstar." He began the 2014 season with a new regimen that consisted of extensive pregame and postgame stretches, ice baths following the game, and sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber at home. Everything seemed to be working for him as he had his best start in several years, leading the league in batting at .34o, on-base percentage (.432), slugging percentage (.603), and at certain points of the season leading in home runs and RBI's. He was also the leading vote getter in the All-Star balloting for the National League and a leading candidate for MVP.

Tulowitki joins pitchers Tyler Chatwood (Tommy John Surgery), Brett Anderson (bulging disk), and possibly Jhoulys Chacin (right rotator cuff) as Rockies who have been lost for the year. Anderson is set to undergo surgery on his back on Thursday and Chacin will be attempting to rehab his rotator cuff, but the likelyhood of success is remote.

Carlos Gonzalez Update: Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list last Sunday with chronic tendonitis in his left knee. A meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss treatment plans following the results of the latest MRI showed his condition worsening. If rest and rehab is determined to be ineffective, plasma-rich platelet treatment, stem-cell therapy or surgery will be required which will put him out of action for the rest of the season.