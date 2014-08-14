Gonzalez And Gordon Power The Los Angeles Dodger Offense In A 6-4 Win

Roberto Hernandez picked up his first win in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, giving LA three wins in the four-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. The Dodgers are now 16-10 since the All-Star Break and 15-8 against teams with winning records. Hernandez made his way through six innings, striking out four. Hernandez, formerly known as Fausto Carmona, gave up three hits that led to one run while walking four batters. He threw 118 pitches in the victory which was his 7th on the season.

Brian Wilson surrendered three runs on three hits in his 2/3 innings of relief as the Braves closed the gap on the Dodgers. Kenley Jansen entered the game in the eighth with two outs, looking for his 34th save in four out fashion. Jansen gave up three hits, including a two-out double to Freddie Freeman. Jansen struck out B.J. Upton for his fourth punch out, sealing the win and save number 34.

The Dodgers scored four runs in the first three innings, giving Hernandez an early cushion. Dee Gordon led the game off with a bunt for a single and stole his 53rd base. Yasiel Puig singled to center field to drive in Gordon. Drew Butera sent a two-run home run over the wall in left field to give the boys in blue the 3-0 lead in the second. After a Gordon walk and another stolen base, Adrian Gonzalez singled on a line drive to right field to score Gordon.

Gordon and Puig both singled in the fifth inning, and Gonzalez drove in Gordon again, notching his 82nd RBI. The combination of Gordon and Gonzalez wasn’t done there. Gonzalez drove in Gordon again in the ninth inning for another insurance run and his 83rd RBI. Gonzalez recorded three hits, driving in three. Gordon worked the Braves staff all game long in the leadoff position, going three for four.

The threat of Gordon on the base paths was pestering the Braves all afternoon as well with Gordon stealing two bases and scoring four of the six Los Angeles runs. Puig finished the game three for four with an RBI. The first three batters in the Dodgers’ lineup combined to go 9-13 with four RBI’s.

The Dodgers reach seventy wins for the year, joining the Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Angels as the only teams with 70 or more victories. The Dodgers welcome in the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers into Dodger Stadium, sending out Zack Greinke in the opener. Hyun-Jin Ryu will undergo an MRI after his injury yesterday and is listed as day-to-day.