Boston Red Sox Defeat Houston Astros 9-4

After losing against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Astros traveled to Boston to square off with the Red Sox. This four-game series with the Red Sox is the start of a ten-game road trip for the Astros.

On the mound for the Red Sox, was young right-hander Allen Webster. Coming into Thursday night's game, Webster was 2-1 with a 4.91 ERA. Throughout his brief stint in the majors, control was an issue for him -- surrendering 13 walks in 14 2/3 innings. Perhaps the Astros could take advantage of that to get on base and score, in which they did. In the top of the second inning, following back-to-back walks drawn by Dexter Fowler and Jason Castro, Jon Singleton drove in Fowler on a sharply hit ball. What could've been an RBI single was eventually ruled as an error by Boston's first baseman Mike Napoli. In the top of the third inning, the Astros struck again. After Marwin Gonzalez's lead off double, Robbie Grossman lined a single into center field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning, the Astros took advantage of another walk. Matt Dominguez launched a two-run shot to left field above the Green Monster that drove home Jon Singleton, who started off the inning drawing a walk. That was all the Astros' offense could muster in the game. Webster lasted six innings, giving up four runs on five hits. The three walks allowed also played a huge factor. The Red Sox bullpen got the job done for the rest of the night.

Pitching for the Astros was veteran right-hander Scott Feldman. He came into Thursday night's game with a 6-8 record and 4.14 ERA. In the fourth inning, following base hits by Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, Yoenis Cespedes grounded into a double play that scored Pedroia. The Red Sox finally got on the board to cut the lead to 4-1.

However, the Astros' nightmare began in the bottom of the sixth inning. The hits were contagious for the Red Sox. Boston scored seven runs on six hits in the inning, and the game was quickly becoming out of the Astros' reach. Scott Feldman looked completely lost after giving up numerous hits and a costly walk. The biggest hit of the inning was Dustin Pedroia's two-run ground-rule double that gave the Red Sox an 8-4 lead. Feldman lasted 5 1/3 innings while giving up seven runs on nine hits. The Red Sox eventually added one more run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it a 9-4 game.

The Astros' 4-0 lead evaporated into thin air as the Red Sox took complete control of the game. The sixth inning disaster was the story of the ballgame, and the Astros look to put this one behind them and rebound in Game Two of this four-game set on Friday.