Red Sox Place Koji Uehara, Daniel Nava And Others On Waivers

After being the most aggressive team at this year's July 31st non-waiver trade deadline, in terms of selling, the Boston Red Sox not be done, even after dealing John Lackey (St. Louis Cardinals) and Jon Lester (Oakland Athletics) among others. The Red Sox placed right-handed closer Koji Uehara, infielders Mike Napoli and Will Middlebrooks and outfielder Daniel Nava on revocable trade waivers, according to Nick Carfado of the Boston Globe. Uehara, Napoli, Middlebrooks and Nava join left-handed reliever Craig Breslow and infielder Kelly Johnson as Boston players that have been placed on revocable trade waivers this month.

It can be rightfully assumed that neither Mike Napoli or Will Middlebrooks will be dealt this season, but Koji Uehara and Daniel Nava are the likeliest of the four to be dealt within the next two weeks before the waiver trade deadline August 31st.

Carfado reports that Daniel Nava has drawn interest from teams looking for a bat, as the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers are interested in acquiring the left-handed bat. It would now seem more likely that of the two AL Central front-runners, the Tigers would be the likeliest destination after the Royals acquired right-handed outfielder Josh Willingham from the Minnesota Twins a couple days ago.

Struggling earlier on the in the season, Nava was demoted to the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket. Working his way back, Nava has slashed .267/.342/.342 with two home runs and 18 RBI's in 75 games for Boston this season. He is very appealing to teams because he is under team control for three more seasons.

Koji Uehara is a costless agent after this season and will likely be claimed by a club in search of a back-end bullpen arm that is looking to make the postseason. Uehara, a 2014 All-Star, has accumulated a 1.23 ERA over the past two season, while saving 21 games last year and 26 games so far this season.

In the past, Uehara, like Jon Lester, has expressed a willingness to re-sign with the ball club once he is a costless agent in the offseason. Boston traded away Lester to Oakland in hopes of getting a good return and having the chance to re-sign the left-hander this winter. The Red Sox could very well do the same and trade the closer to a team and get a return in the midst of their lost year. A team like the Detroit Tigers could very well make a run at Uehara with all of their problems in their bullpen this season.