Major League Baseball Power Rankings For The Week Of 08/18/14

In this week's Major League Baseball Power Rankings, the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers continue to occupy the top and bottom spots. The Los Angeles Angels, owners of the best record in baseball by percentage points over the Athletics, are the closest they have been to dethroning the Athletics. The San Francisco Giants have leapfrogged the St. Louis Cardinals into the top 10 at #10.

At the top: The Oakland Athletics remain the top team in the rankings but no longer own the best record in baseball. The Athletics have been struggling to score runs consistently and talk has turned to the trade of Yoenis Cespedes as a reason why. The Athletics went 1-6 over the last week, losing three of four to the hot Kansas City Royals and suffering a three game sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves. Unless the Athletics turn things around quickly, there will be a new team at the top spot for the first time in quite awhile.

Nate Freiman #35 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated by Andy Parrino #12 after hitting a second inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on August 17, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images.

Biggest rise: The Atlanta Braves made the biggest jump upwards in the rankings this week, rising four spots to #12. The Braves battled the NL West leading Los Angeles Dodgers and AL West leading Athletics last week. They dropped three of four to the Dodgers then swept a three game series from the Athletics. The Braves have moved to within 1 1/2 games of the wild card leading Cardinals and Giants.

Members of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after the game against the Oakland Athletics at Turner Field on August 17, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images.

Biggest Fall: The Toronto Blue Jays took the biggest fall in the rankings, falling five spots to #16, their lowest placing in the power rankings this year. The Blue Jays were 1-5 on their road trip last week, suffering a three game sweep by the Seattle Mariners and dropping two of three against the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays have fallen into third place, 7 1/2 games behind AL East leading Baltimore Orioles and four games out of the wild card race. The once great story of the surprising Blue Jays has turned sour.

Starting pitcher Drew Hutchison #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks off the field after giving up 6 runs in the 1st inning to the Chicago Whte Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on August 17, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Getty Images.

At the bottom: The Rangers remain the #30 team in the rankings for another week. Three of the Rangers five losses last week were by one run.

Elvis Andrus #1 of the Texas Rangers makes the fly out against Hank Conger #24 of the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 17, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images.
Major League Baseball Power Rankings
Rank Last Week Team Record L10
1 1 Oakland Athletics 73-51 3-7
2 2 Los Angeles Angels 72-50 5-5
3 5 Washington Nationals 69-53 8-2
4 3 Baltimore Orioles 70-52 6-4
5 7 Milwaukee Brewers 70-55 7-3
6 4 Los Angeles Dodgers 70-56 4-6
7 9 Seattle Mariners 67-56 8-2
8 8 Kansas City Royals 68-55 8-2
9 6 Detroit Tigers 66-56 4-6
10 12 San Francisco Giants 65-58 4-6
11 10 St. Louis Cardinals 66-57 5-5
12 16 Atlanta Braves 64-60 6-4
13 13 Pittsburgh Pirates 64-60 3-7
14 14 New York Yankees 63-59 5-5
15 17 Cleveland Indians 62-61 5-5
16 11 Toronto Blue Jays 64-61 3-7
17 18 Tampa Bay Rays 61-63 6-4
18 15 Cincinnati Reds 61-63 3-7
19 19 Miami Marlins 62-62 7-3
20 20 New York Mets 59-66 5-5
21 21 San Diego Padres 58-65 6-4
22 22 Chicago White Sox 59-65 4-6
23 23 Minnesota Twins 55-67 4-6
24 24 Boston Red Sox 56-67 6-4
25 26 Chicago Cubs 53-70 4-6
26 25 Philadelphia Phillies 54-70 3-7
27 27 Arizona Diamondbacks 53-71 4-6
28 28 Houston Astros 52-73 5-5
29 29 Colorado Rockies 49-75 4-6
30 30 Texas Rangers 48-76 3-7
