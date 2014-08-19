Pittsburgh Pirates' Playoff Hopes Ride on More Than Andrew McCutchen

The season-worst losing streak the Pittsburgh Pirates are currently on is not a big surprise if one scans recent lineup cards. The return of Andrew McCutchen to the Buccos' lineup tonight is an immediate jolt. However, the current six-game losing streak has moved the Pirates from the NL Wild Card leader to two games back of the last spot. McCutchen will help, but the results, while he was on the disabled list, mean that the Pirates must get help from around the league to make the playoffs.

The impending return of Gerrit Cole coupled with McCutchen is a much-needed boost to the Pirates. The refrain will be that they are still in the race and will just have to take care of their business. They do play the Braves, Brewers and Cardinals a combined 18 more times before the end of the season. A winning record in these games would go a long way toward clinching another Wild Card birth.

The problem lies with the games that are out of the Pirates' control. Falling back in the race means even more scoreboard watching. Pirates' fans need to root against the Cardinals, Braves and Giants almost as much as they pull for a Pirates' victory.

Having the Cardinals in the division means a chance to overtake them in the last five weeks. The Braves have one more series against Pittsburgh and also face off with the Nationals twice. The remainder of their schedule is relatively easy, especially considering their current trend. The Giants' schedule is a bit more demanding with six games remaining against the Dodgers and a series a piece with Milwaukee and Detroit.

Coupled with the mediocre starting pitching and the bullpen's inability to hold a lead of late, McCutchen's return could be too little too late if the other contenders keep up their current pace. The Pirates are playing their worst ball of the season and have a daunting schedule ahead of them. Unfortunately for the Buccos, they will have one eye on the ball and another on the scoreboard on the Clemente wall.