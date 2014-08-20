Houston Astros Defeat New York Yankees 7-4

After Sunday afternoon's win against the Boston Red Sox, the Houston Astros were looking to keep up the success. They faced off with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night and pulled off another impressive win.

On the mound for the Yankees was left-hander Chris Capuano. He was 1-3 on the season coming into Tuesday night's game with a 4.35 ERA. He was recently acquired in a trade and is 0-2 with the Yankees. On Tuesday night, he was hoping for his first win with the Yankees.

Pitching for the Houston Astros was left-hander Brett Oberholtzer. He came into Tuesday night's game with a 4-8 record and a 3.87 ERA. Although his pitching has been great this season, the run support that the Astros provide him continues to be an issue. Another game, another night for Oberholtzer hoping the offense can help him out.

Both pitchers were cruising along early, but the game was far from over. In the bottom of the fourth following a two-out single by Martin Prado, Brian McCann hit a two-run home run to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. Oberholtzer's breaking ball caught too much of the plate, and McCann took full advantage of it.

It wasn't too long before the Astros got on the scoreboard. With two outs in the top of the fifth, Gregorio Petit lined a double into left field. Although his double in the top of the third didn't provide a boost, this one did. Robbie Grossman drove Petit home with an RBI single to cut the lead in half 2-1.

In the top of the sixth, the Astros continued to try and take the lead, in which they did. Dexter Fowler led off the inning with a triple to left-center field. Jason Castro followed that with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 2-2. Matt Dominguez and Jon Singleton got back-to-back singles to stir up some trouble for Chris Capuano. Capuano was done for the night, but he was responsible for the runners on base. Following Jake Marisnick's ground out, Marwin Gonzalez came on to pinch hit for Gregorio Petit. He came up with a huge base hit into right field that scored both Dominguez and Singleton to give the Astros a 4-2 lead. Capuano's final line was 5 1/3 innings pitched while giving up four runs on eight hits.

The Yankees came roaring back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jacoby Ellsbury singled to left field and advanced to second base on a balk. Following Mark Teixeira's strikeout, Carlos Beltran drew a walk. Martin Prado followed with a 2-run, game-tying double to left field. Tony Sipp came on and got the final two outs of the inning. Brett Oberholtzer had a similar night compared to Capuano. He lasted 5 1/3 innings giving up four runs on seven hits. Both pitchers wound up with a no-decision.

Both teams had to rely on their bullpen for the rest of the night. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Yankees looked as if they were going to break the tie. Jacoby Ellsbury led off the inning with a single off of Josh Fields. He then stole second and advanced to third base on the throwing error by the Astros' catcher Jason Castro. With only one out and Ellsbury at third base, the Yankees had an excellent opportunity to take the lead. With the infield in, Carlos Beltran hit a ground ball to shortstop Marwin Gonzalez, who threw Ellsbury out at the plate. That ended up being a costly out as the Yankees failed to take the lead.

The Astros, however, took full advantage of their opportunity that they had in the top of the ninth inning. The Yankees had brought on their closer David Robertson to keep the game tied. Although he got Marwin Gonzalez to fly out, the game slipped away from the Yankees after that. Following back-to-back walks by Robbie Grossman and Jose Altuve, Chris Carter launched his 30th home run of the season to left field to give the Astros a 7-4 lead.

Chad Qualls came on to earn his fourteenth save on the season, and the Astros continue to play good baseball as they won 7-4 on Tuesday night.