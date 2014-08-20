Nats Run Streak To Eight Behind Strasburg's Gem, Rout Arizona 8-1

W: Stephen Strasburg (10-10) L: Chase Anderson (7-5)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E D-backs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 Nationals 0 0 6 0 0 2 0 0 X 8 12 0

A lot of the same for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals continued Tuesday night, as the D-backs continued to lose and the Nationals continued to win. Washington extended their winning streak eight games with an 8-1 blowout win over the abysmal 53-73 Diamondbacks.

David Peralta got to Stephen Strasburg in the first inning with a solo home run, but Strasburg allowed just two hits in his next seven innings. The Nationals offense rewarded Strasburg handsomely for his performance, exploding for six runs in the third inning against Chase Anderson. Anderson didn't make it out of the inning, giving up an RBI single to Jayson Werth, a two-run single to Ian Desmond and a single to Bryce Harper before exiting the game with the bases loaded. Eury De La Rosa came into the ballgame and gave up a bases clearing double to Asdrubal Cabrera.

The D-backs will attempt to end the Nationals' winning streak in game three of the four-game series on Wednesday. They will turn to Trevor Cahill, who has earned a win in three consecutive starts. His counterpart will be Tanner Roark.