Pirates-Brewers Series Preview: Season Could Be On The Line For Pittsburgh

The recent seven-game losing streak from the Pittsburgh Pirates is a big reason why the Milwaukee Brewers have opened up a six game gap over the third place team in the NL Central. The Brewers have also dominated the Pirates since 2007 going 86-39 in that time. The history is even worse for the Pirates at Miller Park where they are 13-53 in that same time frame. If history holds, the Pirates may be letting their Wild Card aspirations get away.

The Pirates are desperate for wins in Milwaukee which should give this series a playoff feel. The Pirates have to believe that their playoffs have started. A series sweep by the Brewers would certainly kill the already slim chance the Pirates have to claim the division. This series will also determine if the Pirates go after anyone before the waiver wire trade deadline.

On paper the Brewers are the clear favorite for the first two games of the weekend with the third being a toss-up. Regardless, this is the most pivotal series over the weekend in the National League.

Friday, August 22: Jeff Locke Vs Yovani Gallardo

Gallardo, who is 12-4 with a 2.57 ERA in 24 career games against the Pirates, gets the ball in the opener. He is 1-0 against the Buccos this season. His last time out he went eight innings against the Dodgers allowing only one run for his eighth win of the year. Gallardo is 3-1 over his last four starts after four straight no decisions.

Only three players on the current Pirates' roster have a career batting average over .250. Russell Martin is 5-for-16. Andrew McCutchen has three home runs with a .306 average.

Locke is 1-2 against the Brewers with an ERA of 4.55. After going six innings or more in six straight starts, Locke has gone six only once in the last four. Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez have feasted on Locke's pitching.

Saturday, August 23: Edinson Volquez Vs Wily Peralta

Peralta is currently tied with Johnny Cueto and Adam Wainwright for the league lead with 15 wins. The last time a Brewers' player led the league in wins was Pete Vuckovich in 1981. Peralta is 6-1 in his last seven.

Volquez is 10-7 on the year. The Pirates are 8-2 in the last 10 games he has pitched. Volquez has a career 2.79 ERA against Milwaukee and a 2.16 ERA in August. Ryan Braun is batting over .300 against Volquez.

Sunday, August 24: Vance Worley Vs Mike Fiers

Fiers has been outstanding since being reinserted into the starting rotation. He has won his last three starts giving up a total of eight hits. On August 14th Fiers recorded 14 strikeouts against the Cubs. Fiers has not faced many of the Pirates but McCutchen has recorded six hits in 11 at bats. Four of those hits have been home runs.

Worley has lost his last two starts including last time out when he gave up five earned runs in the first inning to the Atlanta Braves. His ERA jumped four-tenths after that outing. The Brewers have not had great success against Worley; Aramis Ramirez is 1-for-9.

In case you forgot what happened earlier in the year between these two teams, here is a reminder.