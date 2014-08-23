Pittsburgh Pirates - Milwaukee Brewers Live MLB Score

Final Score: Brewers 4 - Pirates 3. The Pirates are five games out in the NL Central now and return home to take on the Cardinals. The Brewers head to San Diego. Thank you for joining VAVEL's live coverage of today's game.

End 9: Ball Game! Rodriguez gets his 39th save by striking out Alvarez.

Top 9, 2 Outs: Martin draws a walk. Alvarez to the plate.

Top 9, 2 Outs: Rodriguez scoops up a weak hit by Walker and takes it to the bag himself. Pirates down to their last out and down one run.

Top 9, 1 Out: A TEN-PITCH AT BAT BY MCCUTCHEN ENDS IN A HOME RUN OVER THE LEFT FIELD WALL.

Top 9, 1 Out: Snider with a lazy fly ball to center field.

Top 9, 0 Out: Rodriguez can take over the league lead in saves in his 60th appearance. Travis Snider will pinch hit for Polanco.

End 8: Here we go. Polanco, McCutchen and Walker are due up. Francisco Rodriguez coming on for the save after the Pirates' closer, Mark Melancon pitched the eighth for the Buccos.

Bottom 8, 2 Outs: Two good defensive plays for the Pirates. Mercer snares a line drive off of Reynolds and then Walker smartly backs up first base on a bunt attempt by Parra. Martin threw it wildly but Walker was right there to cut down Parra.

Mid 8: The Brewers will take the 4-2 lead to the bottom of the inning. The top four hitters in the Pirates' lineup are a combined 0-13.

Top 8, 2 Outs: Jeffress comes back from 2-0 to get pinch-hitter Ike Davis to fly out. Jordy Mercer is on first after an infield single.

Top 8, 1 Out: Jeremy Jeffress takes over on the mound and gets Marte swinging.

End 7: Wilson gets a double play from Gennett to end the inning. Worley finishes the day giving up 12 hits with all four runs being earned. He walked one batter and struck out five. Worley held the Brewers scoreless over the last 4.1 innings.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: Pitching change coming. Vance Worley's day is over and will be replaced by Justin Wilson.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: Ramirez loops one into left field to put runners on first and second with one out. The Brewers can expand their lead in the game and the NL Central as the Phillies finished off the Cardinals, 7-1.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: Braun gets his second hit of the day and gives the Brewers 11 on the day. The Pirates have only had three baserunners.

Bottom 7, 0 Out: It is very hard for me not to use a lot of corny "on fire" type sayings today. Mike Fiers has been great today to continue his string of great starts since getting another chance in the starting rotation.

Mid 7: The announced attendance at Miller Park is 42,761. That is the 12th sellout of the year for the Brewers.

Mid 7: 10 straight retired by Fiers as Alvarez lines out to Herrera.

Top 7, 1 Out: Fiers gets Walker to chase and has now retired 14 of his last 15 batters. The Buccos' bats have gone silent.

End 6: Parra is left stranded. Neil Walker will lead off the seventh for the Pirates as Fiers has put together his fourth straight meaningful start. He has six strike outs and walked just one batter.

Bottom 6, 0 Out: Parra gets the first Brewers' hit before two outs. He is the first lead off base runner for either side today.

Mid 6: Guess what? 1-2-3 inning for Fiers.

Top 6, 2 Out: Polanco has now struck out three times. He just watched three at the knees.

End 5: Worley picks up two strike outs and the Brewers go in order. Heading to the sixth.

Mid 5: In other action the Giants lead the Nationals 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Cardinals are down 5-1 to the Phillies in the bottom of the sixth. Both of these games have an impact on the NL playoff race.

Mid 5: Worley goes after the first pitch and it's three up, three down for the Pirates. This game is flying by now. Sluggish start but the pace has picked up thanks to effective pitching from Fiers. The Pirates will have to have more discipline to make a comeback.

Top 5, 1 Out: Marte flies to deep center. Here is a look at Herrera's catch from earlier.

Herrera's excellent grab

8/24/14: Elian Herrera ranges back into the outfield and slides as he makes a basket catch to end the inning

End 4: The Brewers still lead 4-2. I have never been to Miller Park. The shadows are always discussed. Anyone have experience they have share on what the shadows really do to the players?

Bottom 4, 2 Out: Lucroy hits his league-leading 43rd double. He also keeps the streak of Milwaukee only getting hits with two outs alive.

Mid 4: Alvarez pops out and Herrera makes a nice over the shoulder grab to end the inning.

Top 4, 1 Out: Martin delivers a single for the Pirates' second hit of the game.

End 3: Worley gets the Brewers in order. 4-2 Milwaukee heading to the 4th.

Mid 3: Polanco goes down swinging and the Pirates are down in order.

End 2: Polanco guns down Braun at the plate after Gennett singles. He just missed Lucroy but this time the throw is in time. The Brewers now have four runs on eight hits. All the hits have been with two outs.

Bottom 2, 2 Out: RAMIREZ SINGLES AND LUCROY JUST GETS UNDER THE TAG. 4-2 LEAD FOR THE BREWERS.

Bottom 2, 2 Out: The Brewers now have six hits with two outs.

Bottom 2, 2 Out: LUCROY SLICES ONE DOWN THE LINE TO SCORE GOMEZ. 3-2 BREW CREW

Bottom 2, 2 Out: I think Gomez may have done a bit of a bat flip on the double he just hit that didn't even make it to the wall. This guy is a character.

Top 2: 2 Out: STARLING MARTE GOES YARD TO TIE THE GAME AT 2.

Top 2: The Brewers were up 2-0 in that last two games as well. They were outscored 18-1 after that.

End 1: Worley gets Parra after two runs crossed.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out: REYNOLDS BRINGS IN RAMIREZ ON THE VERY NEXT PITCH. 2-0 BREWERS.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out: THE BREWERS SCORE FIRST. GENNETT OFF HARRISON'S GLOVE. 1-0.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out: The shift that the Pirates live by doesn't work as Ramirez shoots one through the hole on the right side. First and third now.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out: Vance Worley botches a combacker from Ryan Braun and it's ruled a base hit.

Bottom 1st, 1 Out: After a customary wild swing that brought him to his knees, Carlos Gomez goes down swinging.

Mid 1: Fiers gets through the first inning on 17 pitches. He gets Andrew McCutchen to pop out after recording two strike outs.

Top 1st, 1 Out: Fiers gets Harrison looking.

Top 1st, 0 Outs: Josh Harrison takes the first pitch ball from Mike Fiers and the game is underway at Miller Park at 2:11 P.M.

2:00 P.M.: The 18 runs scored by the Pirates in the first two games are the most to start a series since 2002.

1:45 P.M.: There is not a lot of scoring in early action across Major League Baseball. The White Sox lead the Yankees 1-0 in the bottom of the second. Tampa is up 1-0 in the top of the third over Toronto. The Giants are up 1-0 on the Nats and the same score has Seattle leading Boston early.

1:35 P.M.: Some notes from the Pirates Twitter Account.

12:35 P.M.: On this day in 1907, Howie Camnitz threw the Pirates second no-hitter in a five-inning game. The Pirates and New York Giants agreed to play a shortened game in the second game of a doubleheader after the first went extra innings.

12:25 P.M.: The Pirates are hosting many of the players' fathers on this trip to Milwaukee. Josh Harrison's dad and Pedro Alvarez's father were on hand to see their sons have great nights this weekend. Harrison had a career-high five RBI on Friday night. Alvarez hit two home runs last night. Both are in the strating lineup today. Alvarez is back at his new position of first base. Harrison is expected to start at third base for the remainder of the year.

12:20 P.M.: The Brewers currently hold a half-game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Pirates have pulled to within four games after taking the first two games of this three game series. The Cardinals lead the Wild Card race at 70-58. The San Francisco Giants hold the second Wild Card spot at the moment. The Atlanta Braves are one game back of the Giants and the Pirates sit one and a half games behind the Giants.

12:15 P.M.: The Brewers have limited success against Vance Worley. Aramis Ramirez is 1-9. Gerardo Parra is 1-5. Ryan Braun is 3-10 and two of those hits were doubles. Jonathan Lucroy is 0-3.

12:10 P.M.: The Pirates lineup has had some success against Mike Fiers. Russell Martin and Starling Marte are 0-3 and 0-4 respectively. However, Andrew McCutchen is 6-11 with four home runs and nine RBI. Neil Walker is 5-10. Travis Snider will be a good pinch hit candidate if necessary. He is 2-6 against Fiers. Pedro Alvarez has one hit in six at bats against Fiers, but it was a home run.

11:55 A.M.: Today is Jean Segura bobblehead day at Miller Park. However, he is not in the starting lineup. Manager Ron Roenicke intended to give Segura a "mental day off" yesterday. However, he entered in the sixth inning as part of a double switch. Segura has struggled with the bat all year and committed two errors on Friday night. Remember Segura's infant son died suddenly last month so one can understand when the shortstop would need a break from time to time.

11:45 A.M.: Despite being 5-10 against the Brewers this year, the Pirates have actually outscored Milwaukee 67-65. It helps that they have outscored the Brewers 18-5. Both teams have won 18 games since the All-Star break. The Pirates are 3-7 in their last ten after a season-high seven game losing streak. The Brewers are 5-5 over their last ten.

11:40 A.M.: We are about two and a half hours from first pitch. Stay tuned here for Pirates - Brewers live, as it unfolds.

11:30 A.M.: The Pirates lineup is out.

11:25 A.M.: Vance Worley will take on Mike Fiers today. Fiers has been great since being inserted into the starting rotation. Fiers made his first four appearances of the season out of the bullpen. His first three starts have been amazing compiling a 0.86 ERA, a 0.52 WHIP and a .116 opponents' batting average. Worley has lost twice and has a 6.35 ERA while opponents own a 1.049 OPS in his last two appearances. He gave up five earned runs in the first inning his last time out.

11:15 A.M.: The Brewers lineup is out.

11:05 A.M.: The Brewers had taken 10 of 13 from the Pirates this season prior to this weekend. In both games they jumped out to a 2-0 lead but fell apart quickly. They have played sloppy baseball and manager Ron Roenicke knows it. "What bothers me is not playing good baseball. I say it a lot. It doesn't matter who it is or who it's against. You don't ever want to play this kind of ball. (Friday) was worse than today, but there are too many things we're not doing right that we know we need to do continuing on," said Roenicke.

10:50 A.M.: The Pirates have used the long ball in the first two games of the series. Pedro Alvarez homered twice yesterday. It was his first time clearing the wall in over a month. Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison and Russell Martin have also homered.

10:45 A.M.: The Pirates are on a three-game winning streak that has pulled them to within four games of first place in the NL Central. They are a game and a half out of the last wild card spot. Despite horrible history at Miller Park, the Pirates took the first two games of this series in what was the true start of their playoff run.

10:40 A.M.: The Brewers are holding a charity drive today urging fans to bring school supplies. It is an initiative from the Brewers Community Fund and those that donate get a Jean Segura pin.

10:30 A.M.: The Pittsburgh Pirates go for the unpredicted sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game starts at 2;10 P.M. EST. Thanks for joining us.