Chris Coghlan's Three-Run Triple Leads Cubs Over Orioles 7-2

A three-hour rain delay could not stop the Chicago Cubs from taking their second straight game over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday as the Cubs won 7-2. Chris Coghlan's three-run triple in the second inning put the Cubs ahead to stay just ahead of the rain delay. With his team down 2-1 and with a full count and two outs, Coghlan lined one down the right-field line (video) to clear the bases. Welington Castillo, Arismendy Alcantara, and Logan Watkins all scored.

The Cubs got on the board earlier in the inning when Watkins drove home Luis Valbuena with a single. Baltimore scored one in the first and built a 2-0 lead when pitcher Bud Norris drove home J.J Hardy with a RBI single in the top of the second for his 11th career RBI and first since 2012.

The Cubs added single runs in the 6th, 7th, and 8th, including one from Javier Baez's 7th HR of the season in just 19 games.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Baltimore could not score again after Norris's RBI single in the second.

Cubs rookie Kyle Hendricks started but left after the rain delay. He allowed two runs for just the second time in his eight starts in raising his ERA to 1.78. Justin Grimm (W: 4-2, 4.06) relieved him and earned the win with 3.1 hitless, scoreless innings while walking one and striking out three.

Norris (L: 11-8, 3.91 ERA) also left after the rain delay but took the loss. In his two innings, he allowed four runs on four hits, walked one, and struck out four.

Baltimore holds a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees, who won Saturday, in the A.L. East while the Cubs are looking to 2015 and beyond.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Miguel Gonzalez (6-6, 3.80) on the mound for Baltimore while the Cubs will try to complete the sweep with Tsuyoshi Wada (3-1, 2.75). The first pitch is at 2:20 EDT.