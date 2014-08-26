New York Mets' Bartolo Colon Clears Waivers

New York Mets right-handed pitcher Bartolo Colon has cleared revocable trade waivers and can now be traded to any team before the August 31st waiver trade deadline, sources have told Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. The Mets had placed Colon on revocable trade waivers two days ago in hope that they could evaluate and gauge interest on the 41-year-old right-hander on the trade market.

Teams likely passed on him due to the $13 million he is owed through the end of next season due to him signing a two-year, $22 million deal in the offseason. Colon is having a solid season, registering a 12-10 record, 3.82 ERA, 7.0 K/9 and a career-low 1.2 BB/9. He has also accumulated a 3.35 FIP, 1.147 WHIP and a 92 ERA+ this year.

Teams that are likely to be in play for Colon are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels due to injuries to their rotations. Another team that everyone should keep an eye on is the Pittsburgh Pirates. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com noted that the Pirates may attempt to make a try at acquiring Colon after failing to acquire their rotation targets at the July 31st non-waiver trade deadline. Of course, many other teams that are in contention could make a run at him.