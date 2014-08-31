Oakland Athletics Acquire Adam Dunn From Chicago White Sox

The Oakland Athletics have added more power to their lineup by acquiring slugging 1B/DH Adam Dunn from the Chicago White Sox just before the waiver trade deadline. In return, the White Sox receive Minor League pitcher Nolan Sanburn and cash considerations from the Athletics.

CBS Sports.com's Matt Snyder reported the news early Sunday afternoon. Dunn will join the Athletics on Monday when the team begins its next home stand.

Dunn is as powerful a hitter as they come and well-known for tape-measure blasts. However, inconsistency is a problem that has plagued him throughout this year as well as his entire career. In 2014, Dunn has hit just .220 in 106 games and struck out at a .364 clip (132 K in 363 AB). He has hit .237 and struck out at .345 in his career.

Although the Athletics lead the American League in runs scored for the entire season through August 30, their August run total of 102 is 12th, and they have hit just 22 home runs in August after averaging 28 per month through July. The Atheltics have averaged only 3.6 runs per game in August.

Dunn returns some of the power that the Athletics lost when they traded Yoenis Cespedes to the Boston Red Sox for Jon Lester and Jonny Gomes. Dunn has hit 20 long balls this year and 460 in his 14-year career. Snyder reports that Dunn will most likely hit in the middle of the Athletics batting order, possibly even clean-up behind Josh Donaldson hitting third. With Brandon Moss at first base, Dunn will likely see more at bats as the DH than in the field.

The Athletics enter play on August 31 four games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the A.L. West. They also lead the A.L. Wild Card by four games. Both Oakland and Los Angeles will most likely make the postseason, but with four games (including Sunday's) remaining between the two teams, the division race is far from over.