Josh Hamilton A Late Scratch On Sunday

Veteran Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Hamilton was scratched from Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Twins because of ongoing soreness in his right shoulder. This is the same injury that has kept him out of the lineup two games prior to Sunday's game and that removed him from Thursday's game.

26-year-old Grant Green was given the starting role to replace Hamilton. Green is batting .305 with one home run and nine RBI's through 32 games for the best team in baseball. He batted eighth in the lineup and went 0 for 2 with a strikeout.

The Angels are going to need Hamilton if they want to stay in first place in the American League West and if they want to continue on as the best team in baseball. Production from Hamilton, Albert Pujols, and Mike Trout has led the way for the red hot Angels along with quality pitching even after losing Garrett Richards.

The Angels head into Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians with a record of 87-55. They will send Jered Weaver to the mound to face Danny Salazar at 1:05 P.M. EST.