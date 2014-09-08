Pittsburgh Pirates Hope To Embark On A Wild Three Weeks

A couple of losing streaks after the All Star Game put the Pittsburgh Pirates on the outside of the NL Wild Card race. Now with a sweep of the Chicago Cubs, they are a half game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves for the second spot. This team has dealt with injuries, a lack of production from all spots, offensive blackouts and numerous pitching woes. If the Pirates can hang on to the Wild Card spot, it will be one of the better team efforts in the MLB this season.

The Pirates have 20 games remaining, which is one more than the rest of the teams they are fighting in the standings. It is unlikely that they will catch the St. Louis Cardinals for the NL Central crown, so the focus will be on a Wild Card berth. According to ESPN, they have a 52.6% chance of making the playoffs. Nine of their remaining games are at home and their opponents combined winning percentage is .472.

Josh Harrison has had a breakout season and is in the race for the National League batting title. Harrison tweaked his ankle on Saturday. The defending NL MVP Andrew McCutchen has put up great numbers, but continues to deal with a rib injury. Neil Walker has been an unlikely source of power, but missed a big chunk of playing time. Overall the Pirates' offensive numbers are above average, but there have been several frustrating droughts.

Last year's Wild Card starter, Francisco Liriano, is 4-10. Charlie Morton is injured. Gerrit Cole was out for an extended period of time with a mysterious injury. Seventh-inning specialist Tony Watson is on the verge of leading the entire staff in wins unless Edinson Volquez finishes strong. John Holdzkom was the most reliable pitcher out of the bullpen against the Cubs and played all year in an independent league before the Pirates took a chance on them.

Given how this season has unfolded for the Pirates, making the playoffs this season seems like more of a fairytale than last year. The story could get even stranger in the next three weeks. The Pirates start a stretch of 10 games against the Phillies, Cubs and Red Sox that favor Pittsburgh. However, their record in those games could mean little as seven of the final 10 are against the Brewers and Braves, two of the teams in the hunt for the last Wild Card spot.

Obviously every game matters, but the Pirates are in a position to make the playoffs again and it will come down to the last week of the season. The first step will be in Philadelphia as Jeff Locke faces Kyle Kendrick on Monday night.