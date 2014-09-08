Detroit Tigers Beat San Francisco Giants 6-1 To Avoid The Sweep

The Detroit Tigers (78-65) beat the San Francisco Giants (78-65) 6-1 to avoid being swept in the three-game series. The Tigers scored three of their six runs in the third inning and three more in the seventh inning to secure the win. The Giants only run game in the fifth inning off the bat of Angel Pagan.

The story revolved once again around starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein, who got his first win. He gave up one run on four hits, while striking out three batters in another solid outing from the youngster. The bullpen did its job, as they did not give up a run over three innings of total work.

Miguel Cabrera led the Tigers in the hitting category tonight going 2 for 4 with three RBI's (100 on the season) and a home run. Torii Hunter also showed even veterans can hit the ball well as he went 3 for 4 with one RBI.

Giants starting pitcher Tim Hudson struggled once again. He gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk with his ERA rising to 3.12. The bullpen did not help out the Giants either, as they gave up three runs over three innings.

Buster Posey was quiet for the first time in this series, as he went 0 for 2 with two walks. There was no standout offense for the Giants today because Lobstein was able to shut down the lineup with ease.

The Tigers take on the red hot Kansas City Royals on Monday and will send Justin Verlander (12-12, 4.80ERA) to the mound to face those Royals.