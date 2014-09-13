AL And NL Playoff Races

AL Central

The Detroit Tigers regained first place in the American League Central. David Price only allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. The Kansas City Royals lost 4-2 against Kansas City.

AL Wild Card

The Seattle Mariners won big Friday in the AL wild-card race, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 to move into a tie for the second spot. The Royals, Blue Jays, and Yankees all suffered loss and moved back in the standings.

NL Central

The top three teams in the National League Central won their games on Friday. The standings remain unchanged with the St. Louis Cardinals leading the way.

NL West

The Giants won the first of a three-game series, which will be very important in the NL West chase for the division lead. The Giants beat the Dodgers 9-0 in San Francisco.

NL Wild Card

In the NL wild card the Pittsburgh Pirates stayed hot to maintain its lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild card spot. They won 7-3 over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers continued to hit the ball with a walk-off win over the Reds at home.