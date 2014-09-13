Tampa Bay Rays Sign Neil Wagner To Two-Year Minor-League Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have signed costless agent right-handed reliever Neil Wagner to a two-year minor league deal, sources have told Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. The two-year deal also includes an invitation to major league spring training in 2016.

The Rays have given Wagner a two-year deal because the 30-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in the middle of August. Because of that, he is expected to sit out the entire 2015 season as he recovers. That gives him a timetable to return at the start of the 2016 season.

Wagner was with the Toronto Blue Jays before he suffered his injury and was subsequently released last month after being designated for assignment. In 10 appearances this season for the Blue Jays, he allowed nine earned runs. However, Wagner played a big role in Toronto's bullpen last season in 2013, as he pitched 38 innings and posted a 3.79 ERA, 7.8 K/9, and 3.1 BB/9, along with a 4.13 FIP.

Nicholson-Smith notes that the Rays were not the only team that was trying to sign Wagner, but because Tampa Bay has so much success rejuvenating relievers, so they were at the top of his list.