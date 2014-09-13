Cleveland Indians At Detroit Tigers Preview

The American League Central first place Detroit Tigers (81-66) takes on the Cleveland Indians (76-70) in game two of the three game series at Comerica Park. The Tigers took Friday's opener 7-2. The team was led by J.D. Martinez went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI's. The Tigers have won four of their last five.

The Tigers send youngster Kyle Lobstein (1-0, 2.78) to the mound to face off against Danny Salazar (6-7, 4.19) at 7:08 PM EST. He is looking to build on his first big league win. He has been a huge player for the Tigers after losing Anibal Sanchez to a pectoral injury.

Victor Martinez has got the job done when the Tigers face the Indians. He has eight RBI's and three home runs in six games against the Tribe this season.

"He's certainly been a huge find for Detroit," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He started the season in Triple-A, and now he's hitting fifth for them. Having him makes getting through Miggy (Cabrera) and Victor (Martinez) a whole lot harder, and that's huge for them."

Salazar improved to 1-1 against the Tigers with a 2.96 ERA. Miguel Cabrera is 5 for 10 with a homer and a double in their matchups, but Torii Hunter is 3 for 14.

"This isn't a guy who is going to overpower you, but there are guys in this league who throw 82 and beat teams," catcher Alex Avila said. "He's got a lot of deception, he has a lot of movement and he's got four pitches that he can throw for strikes."