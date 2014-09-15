Complex Pitching Rotation Questions Lie Ahead for the Pittsburgh Pirates

As it stands right now based on calendar days, the player starting the game tomorrow would start the Wild Card game should the Pittsburgh Pirates make it to that point. However, manager Clint Hurdle has decided to give the ball to Charlie Morton in the opening game against the Boston Red Sox after a lengthy injury stint. Morton has struggled most of the year, but every Pirates starter has had issues along the way. Hurdle and the Pirates must go for broke to make the playoffs while keeping an eye on that potential October 1 Wild Card Game.

After today's off day, the Pirates have 13 games before the end of the regular season. Morton will make his first start in a month after pitching with a sports hernia since June 2. He is 0-4 with an ERA approaching six against the AL East in his career. He will platoon with Vance Worley who will be summoned early if Morton struggles. Neither pitcher should be in the plans for October 1, which means that the Pirates will have to make use of the off days between the regular season and the Wild Card.

Starting Morton gives Francisco Liriano an extra day of rest. Given his second half performance and the importance of each game, the move to give Morton a go is very confusing. Liriano is 4-3 with a 2.22 ERA in 11 starts since the All Star Game. He is 2-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 26 strikeouts in his last three games.

Gerrit Cole is scheduled to go in Thursday's game and has been showing signs of improvement. While his ERA is still high, almost a third of his career wins has come in September. Cole has won two of his last three starts.

Cole or Liriano would be the likely starter for a Wild Card game with Edinson Volquez as the long shot option if the fans were making the decisions. Volquez needed a triple play to settle down on Sunday, but has the most wins on the Pirates staff this season. Volquez will go against the Milwaukee Brewers in the upcoming weekend series that could essentially secure a Wild Card spot for the Pirates.

All three of those guys will likely be used against Atlanta in another series that could clinch the Wild Card for the Pirates. The Pirates get the chance to essentially eliminate two teams chasing them. If they can do that then there will be some spot starters like Brandon Cumpton used against Cincinnati in the final series of the year. That is the best case scenario. The worst case is that the Pirates need Liriano and Cole in the Reds' series and Volquez or Morton is the starter on October 1.

Obviously the Pirates have a plan right now. There is no doubt that the plan is complex and will change with the outcome of every game. The move to start Morton is questionable, but Hurdle will handle this like a game of chess. A win will make every decision look like the right one.