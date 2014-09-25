Oakland Athletics' Brandon Moss Will Need Offseason Surgery On Hip

On Wednesday, the Oakland Athletics lost yet another game against the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 5-4. The A's have no fallen to 86-72 on the season. They were without first baseman Brandon Moss due to a right hip injury. It was later reported that he will require surgery in the offseason.

Moss told Susan Slusser at SFGate that the previously unreported problem has affected him much of the year and the MRI showed so much torn cartilage that he has bone-on-bone issues. He didn’t want to blame his second-half numbers dip on the problem but Moss said that he does not have much range of motion or strength in the joint as a result.

“It was worse that we thought it would be,” said Moss, who had an MRI and a cortisone shot before the game. “The shot should help me get through the rest of the season, but it won’t fix it.”

Moss will most likely be able to return to the lineup tonight or Friday against the Texas Rangers. Moss has continued to take cortisone shots before the game. Moss, 31, is batting .237 with 25 home runs and 81 RBI this season. Over eight years in the bigs he has hit .249 hitter with 91 total long balls and 298 RBI with the Red Sox, Pirates, Phillies, and now A's.