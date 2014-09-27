Reds Agree To Multi-Year Extension With General Manager Walt Jocketty

The Cincinnati Reds are bringing back general manager Walt Jocketty. The two sides agreed to an extension on Friday. Jocketty did not say whether the entire coaching staff would stay.

Jocketty spent 14 years with the Oakland Athletics organization starting in March, 1980. He was hired as the Director of Minor League Operations and Scouting. After five years of that job, he was promoted to Director of Baseball Administration. He held that job until he left.

In 1994, Jocketty was hired as the Colorado Rockies Assistant General Manager and Player Personnel. It turned out to be a very brief stint.

Jocketty was hired by the St. Louis Cardinals in October 1994 to work as the teams General Manager. During his time as Cardinal GM, the Cardinals compiled seven National League Central Division championships (1996, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006), two National League Championships (2004 and 2006), and one World Series Championship (2006). The Cardinals had seven straight winning seasons under Jocketty, including 100+ win seasons in 2004 and 2005. Jocketty has been named the Executive of the Year in MLB three times, in 2000, 2004, & 2010.

In 2008, he was hired as the Special Adviser to the Cincinnati Reds. His role was to advise and assist the team, which includes the front office. In April, 2008, he was named the next General Manager after Wayne Krivsky was fired.

Jocketty was in his final year of his deal. He has helped the Reds reached the playoffs three times since 2008. This year has been a very disappointing year. The Reds are set to record their lowest win total since 2008, but Jocketty is not to blame. The Reds were without Brandon Phillips, Homer Bailey, and Joey Votto for more than half the season. Mat Latos and Aroldis Chapman made lengthy disabled list stints.

"This franchise has had great success under Walt's guidance, and we're delighted he has signed a 2-year extension," Reds president and CEO Bob Castellini said in a statement.