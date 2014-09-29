Derek Jeter Finally Bids Farewell - Thoughts

It's going to be a day in sports forever enshrined in baseball history. The way our fathers and grandfathers, as well as family and friends talk about what happened when they were kids will now be able to be spoken for millions of people years from now when they explain how terrific of a baseball player Derek Jeter was.

Jeter, who is now 40 years old but still looks like he's in his mid-thirties, officially played his last game in the Majors on Sunday night in Boston. In what was his last plate appearance, Jeter hit an RBI infield single and was then pulled from the game, a classy and smart move by manager Joe Girardi, who recognized it would make sense for him to end on these terms.

It was Jeter's 3,465th hit, a feat only accomplished by five other players in baseball history. It was also quite fitting that he would end his career in Boston, a team who has been rivals with the Yankees ever since baseball came to fruition. The fans, though, cheered Jeter on as if he was playing back in New York. There were no boo's, only sentimental fans who realized that this one player in particular, one of the classiest individuals to ever put on a baseball glove, deserved a standing ovation. That's exactly what he got.

He made headlines and caused social media to blow up only four days ago, when Jeter won the game in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles on a walk off hit for New York in what would be his final game at Yankee stadium. You couldn't have imagined a better ending, and it is unfortunate that didn't turn out to be his final game in general, but one cannot tell a legend that he shouldn't finish off a final three game series. Everyone knew he would play, and it came to no surprise that he was in the lineup (as the team's designated hitter) against Boston.

Jeter leaves a legacy behind. Even when you hear him speak you realize that the feeling hasn't sunk in yet. He may know it's the end, but he sheds no tears. He doesn't neccesarily want the spotlight to be on him, but he knows that he was the main influence to thousands of kids across the globe who decided that they wanted to be just like him. Even if statistically speaking he wasn't the best shortstop of all time, Jeter was a captain and thats all you could ever ask for. He was clutch, he led by example and when you needed someone to step up, he was there.

Derek Jeter and his forever recognized number two jersey leave a tremendous baseball legacy behind. We all knew this day would come, and it finally has. He's never been one to have his name in the tabloids other than it being baseball related. He always kept his personal life to himself and let it all out on the baseball field for 20 years. This writer believes it's safe to say that Derek Jeter will go down as the greatest New York Yankee ever. Farewell captain.