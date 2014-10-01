Result San Francisco Giants 8-0 Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB Playoffs NL Wild Card 2014
11:25 PM EST: That will do it from here. Stick with VAVEL USA as we keep you covered the whole way through the MLB Playoffs.

11:25 PM EST: The Giants dominated this game. They were simply better and Bumgarner silenced the Pittsburgh bats.

11:25 PM EST: Bumgarner's final line: 109 pitches, 9 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 10 SO.

End Game: IT'S OVER. GIANTS WIN TO MOVE ON TO THE DIVISON SERIES TO PLAY THE NATIONALS.

Bottom 9, 2 Out: Another breaking ball in the dirt gets a swinging strike out.

Bottom 9, 1 Out: Martin flies out to CF in what could be his last at-bat with the Pirates. The fans still in attendance give him a great ovation and Martin tips his helmet. He then proceeds to slam it off the bench when he gets to the dugout.

Mid 9: Too little, too late, but Melancon gets them in order. Bumgarner is coming out to try to finish off the complete game.

Top 9, 1 Out: The final line on Volquez: 5 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB, 9.00 ERA. That is the same ERA for Holdzkom. Hughes gave up two runs in an inning for an ERA of 18.00.

Top 9, 1 Out: Mark Melancon comes in and gets an out on the first pitch.

End 8: McCutchen grounds out to shortstop.

Bottom 8, 2 Out: Mercer strikes out on another pitch in the dirt. He may have been the Pirates batter most baffled by Bumgarner. Bumgarner has nine strike outs now.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: The Pirates get their first runner to third base. Joaquin Arias, who came on this inning, with a bad throw. Harrison is awarded a base hit and Tabata moves to third.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: Tabata is aboard on a Crawford error.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: Brent Morel flies out to right as Pence reaches over the rail and shows the ball to the fans.

Mid 8: The Giants now out to the 8-0 lead. The drama has been gone for four innings, unlike last night.

Top 8, 2 Out: RBI SINGLE! Posey goes up through the middle. That ball was down in the zone, but he made it look easy.

Top 8, 2 Out: Panik gets his third hit of the game. Pitching coach Ray Searage is coming out to talk with Holdzkom.

Top 8, 2 Out: Blanco walks.

Top 8, 2 Out: Bumgarner goes down swinging and he is not happy. Meanwhile the people with the most expensive seats in the house have left.

Top 8, 1 Out: John Holdzkom comes in and gets a fly out to RF.

