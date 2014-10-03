Five Possible Replacements For Derek Jeter

5. Stephen Drew

Stephen Drew had a down season last year to say the least. If the Yankees decide to sign him in the off-season he will most likely receive a one-year deal. Drew only hit .162/.237/.299/ in 300 plate appearances last season. However, his lack of spring training may have hurt his offensive game as he is just one year removed from hitting .253/.333/.443 for the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees might take a chance on Stephen Drew to replace their captain but in the end the Yankees are more likely to try and find a more permanent solution than Drew.

4. Jimmy Rollins

Age has been a problem for the Yankees and Rollins will turn 36-years-old in November. However, Rollins does just have one-year and $11 million left on his current contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. Rollins hit .243/.323/.394 last season, but he still managed to hit 17 home runs and also played above average defense. He is still able to be a helpful player for the Yankees in the short-term, but it is tough to see Rollins retiring in any place other than Philidelphia.

3. J.J. Hardy

Another good shortstop that the Yankees can target in costless agency is J.J. Hardy. Hardy had a down year offensively hitting .268/.309/.372 which was his least productive season of his career. The Yankees can still count on Hardy to hit at least 20 home runs and play very strong defense. Another upside is that Hardy will be 32-years-old and will contribute to the Yankees offensively and defensively. Also, the Yankees would not mind stealing him from a division rival -- the Baltimore Orioles.

2. Alexi Ramirez

Another good option for the Yankees is the White Sox Alexi Ramirez. Ramirez just had a season of 15 homers and 21 steals. He will also be making $11 million next year and has an $11 million option in 2016. Ramirez is an extremely durable player who has played in at least 156 games in each of the last four seasons. The most difficult task in this for the Yankees might be acquiring Ramirez in a trade, but if the Yankees want him badly enough they will make it happen.

1. Hanley Ramirez

The Yankees simply would not be the Yankees without making a big splash in costless agency. The biggest costless agent shortstop is Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez. Ramirez hit .283/.369/.448 with 13 homers and 14 steals in 2013. On the downside, Ramirez is injury prone and is not the best defender. The Yankees would likely find themselves in a bidding war with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Ramirez. In the past years, it has seemed that the Dodgers have even more financial power than the Yankees. Ramirez would bring big offensive power to a Yankees team that had a horrible offense last season. If the Yankees do sign Ramirez it could be a big reward or a big disaster.