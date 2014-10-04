NLDS Game 2: Giants Defeat Nationals 2-1 in 18 innings

In yet another long and exciting extra-inning postseason affair, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Washington Nationals 2-1 in 18 innings in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Brandon Belt led off the top of the 18th inning with a solo home run off Washington's Tanner Roark to put the Giants ahead 2-1 in the game and 2-0 in the best-of-five series.

The Nationals put the tying run on first base with two outs in the bottom of the 18th, but Jayson Werth flew out to right center to end the game, the longest postseason game in Major League history in terms of time.

Pablo Sandoval drove home the tying run with a two-out RBI double in the top the ninth inning to force extra innings. With the Giants one out away from a loss, Sandoval laced a Drew Storen fastball down the left-field line to drive home Joe Panik with the run that tied the game at 1-1 (video). Buster Posey was on first after a single, and he tried to score the go-ahead run on Sandoval's double. However, Ian Desmond took the relay from Bryce Harper and cut down Posey at the plate on a very close play. Giants manager Bruce Bochy challenged the call but to no avail.

Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann stymied Giants hitters all night long until his departure in the ninth. Zimmerman, who pitched a no-hitter on the regular-season's final day, pitched 8 2/3 shut-out innings of three-hit ball before giving way to Storen, who blew the save. Zimmermann allowed just one earned run, walked one (Panik), and struck out six. His defense was flawless throughout the game. Travis Ishakawa was the last Giant before Panik to reach base when he singled to lead off the top of the third.

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon started the scoring with an RBI single in the third, driving home Asdrubal Cabrera. Rendon finished the night 4 for 7. He walked with two outs in the 18th but did not advance as Werth flew out.

Giants starter Tim Hudson was very nearly as brilliant as Zimmermann, but he also ended up with no decision. Hudson pitched 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run. He also walked none and struck out eight. Three Giants relievers held the Nationals at bay until the late comeback with Sergio Romo pitching a scoreless ninth.

Yusmeiro Petite pitched six scoreless innings in relief from the 12th to the 17th to pick up the win as the beneficiary of Belt's home run. He allowed only one hit, a single to Werth in the 13th. He also walked three and struck out seven. Hunter Strickland pitched the bottom of the 18th to earn the save.

Cabrera was ejected in the bottom of the 10th after arguing two pitches called strikes. With a 3-1 count and then again with the count full, he took what he thought was ball four both times. He threw down his bat and helmet and yelled at home plate umpire Vic Carapazza, who ejected him immediately. Carapazza also ejected manager Matt Williams, who continued the argument. Danny Espinosa took over at second base for Cabrera, and Randy Knorr finished the game as acting manager.

Game 3 will take place Monday in San Francisco at a yet undetermined time. Doug Fister and Madison Bumgarner are the scheduled starters for Washington and San Francisco, respectively. A Giants win Monday clinches the NLDS for San Francisco.