Los Angeles Dodgers - St. Louis Cardinals Game 3 Live of 2014 MLB Playoffs NLDS

12:17 AM EST: Game 4 is tomorrow as Shelby Miller takes on Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers may need a complete game from Kershaw as the bullpen has no answers right now. Mattingly has to be shaking his head and is already getting beat up on Twitter for letting Andre Ethier bat at some point in this tight game. The drama continues tomorrow so follow along on VAVEL USA and thanks for joining us tonight.

12:16 AM EST: Wong's home run is the difference.

12:15 AM EST: The Dodgers bullpen lets them down again. Rosenthal calms down after the grounds crew moment and the Cardinals take the pivotal game.

End 9: GAME OVER. CARDINALS WIN GAME 3 TO TAKE A 2-1 SERIES LEAD. Ellis flies out to right to end the game.

Top 9, 2 Out: Rosenthal claws back to a 3-2 count and gets Uribe to fly out to right field.

Top 9, 1 Out: Now Rosenthal is off. His mechanics do not look right after two pitches to Uribe. Matheny comes out and they call for the grounds crew to come out and mend the mound. It's 2-0 to Uribe and now everyone is staring at three guys with a shovel, drying agent and a rake.

Top 9, 1 Out: Great at-bat from Crawford. He goes way down and golfs one into shallow right center. First and second for the Dodgers.

Top 9, 1 Out: How did Howell stop this?

Top 9, 1 Out: The Dodgers have life as Ramirez singles up the middle for his third hit.

Top 9, 1 Out: Harold Reynolds insinuates that Molina may have talked the umpire into calling the second pitch in the same spot a strike to Kemp. I highly doubt that. Scott's strike zone has been sporadic.

Top 9, 1 Out: Rosenthal finally throws a breaking ball in the sequence to Kemp, who he gets looking. Kemp is ticked off as the previous pitch was called a ball. The image shows that they were basically the same exact pitch.

End 8: The 1-2-3 double play gives the Dodgers a chance. Trevor Rosenthal is in for the Cardinals.

End 8: Wow! Howell with a ridiculous play to end the inning. Basically falls on a ball that Wong hits through the middle. It seemed to find him. Howell is pumped.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: Left handers are 5-for-6 against Howell so far this series.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: Bases loaded. Jay hits it the other way and shoots it through the hole. That was a typical Jay swing.

Bottom 8, 1 Out: Wilson gets Molina looking. Wilson's velocity is way down. He threw a first pitch curve to Peralta and that was belted down the line. Wilson will leave two runners on as Mattingly calls on J.P. Howell. You get the feeling like the Dodgers just do not have any options in the bullpen and they cannot seem to get to Kenley Jansen.

Bottom 8, 0 Out: Adams will get intentionally walked.

Bottom 8, 0 Out: Peralta greets new pitcher Brian Wilson with a double.

Mid 8: Final line for John Lackey: 7.0IP, 5H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO.

Mid 8: Neshek induces the third fly ball to right on the night for Gonzalez.

Top 8, 2 Out: New pitcher Pat Neshek gets Puig swinging as the appeal rings him up for the third time tonight.

Top 8, 1 Out: Gordon scolds one to first but Adams is up to the task.

End 7: Elbert made his debut on September 13. Five of his seven appearances in the regular season came against the Rockies or the Cubs. Here are the final scores in four of his games: 17-0, 10-4, 16-2 and 14-5.

End 7: League knocks down a shot by Holliday after Grichuk hit a sharp single to left. Wong's home run puts the Cardinals ahead in the late innings.

Bottom 7, 2 Out: He knew he got that one.

Bottom 7, 2 Out: Final line on Hyun-Jin Ryu: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Bottom 7, 2 Out: Elbert cannot make it out of the seventh. After he gets pinch hitter Oscar Tavarez, Carpenter gets another extra base hit. Brandon League comes on with two out and a runner on second.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: That was a big gamble by Mattingly to bring Elbert in for Molina. His OPS was about 100 points higher against lefties coming into that at-bat. Elbert had struck out the only two other batters he had faced, but he only had seven appearances in the regular season.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: TWO-RUN SHOT FOR KOLTEN WONG.

Bottom 7, 1 Out: Jay with a great sacrifice to get Molina to third. The infield is now in.

Bottom 7, 0 Out: Molina ambushes Elbert for a double down into the left field corner. Elbert was brought in for the left handers that follow Molina.

Mid 7: Scott Elbert is in to relieve Ryu.

Mid 7: The cover is off the tarp.

Mid 7: Van Slyke hits an easy chopper to end the inning.

Top 7, 2 Out: Lackey gets his eighth strike out as Ellis is unable to hold his swing. Scott Van Slyke will pinch hit for Ryu.

Top 7, 1 Out: Small line of intense storms making its way toward the stadium.

Top 7, 1 Out: Uribe lines out to right field.

End 6: Ryu gets Adams to line out to center. Still tied going to the seventh. The Dodgers will be happy with Ryu's work. Ryu on six or more days rest: 7-3, 2.48 in regular season, 1-0, 3.60 in two playoff starts.

Bottom 6, 2 Out: Brian Wilson is warming up, so this is probably Ryu's last inning.

Bottom 6, 2 Out: Peralta flies out on the 3-2 pitch. Ryu up to 89 pitches.

Bottom 6, 1 Out: Holliday grounds out to third. The strike zone continues to be baffling.

Mid 6: Crawford goes fishing and moves to 23-for-51 against Lackey on the strike out.

Top 6, 2 Out: DODGERS TIE IT UP ON A DOUBLE BY HANLEY RAMIREZ.

Top 6, 2 Out: Kemp goes down swinging. That is the second time that Gonzalez has popped out to left with a runner on third. Puig still on third as the Dodgers go to 0-for-7 with RISP.

Top 6, 1 Out: Gonzalez flies out to left. It is not deep enough for Puig to tag.

Top 6, 0 Out: That is a great way to end the streak. Puig triples to lead off the inning.

Top 6, 0 Out: Puig is looking to avoid tying history. The most consecutive strike outs in one postseason is eight by David Justice in 2001 and Jerry Reuss in 1981.

End 5: Some fan reaction for you. If you have something to say tweet me @Dfresh39.

End 5: Grichuk lines out as the rain starts to fall.

Bottom 5, 2 Out: Lackey flies out to start the fifth for the Cardinals. Carpenter follows with a ground out to short. Two quick outs.

Mid 5: Gordon grounds out to first. The Dodgers have to be worried now. Lackey is in a groove.

Top 5, 2 Out: Good sacrifice by Ryu. Ellis to second.

Top 5, 1 Out: Ellis works the count well and draws a walk.

Top 5, 1 Out: Lackey gets his fifth strike out by getting Uribe swinging.

Top 5, 0 Out: Lackey back on the mound hoping to keep it 1-0 thanks to this guy.

End 4: Carpenter is the second Cardinals' player to homer in three consecutive games. Albert Pujols did it in 2004.

End 4: Inning over in a flash here too. Wong grounds into a double play.

Bottom 4, 1 Out: Jay singles.

Bottom 4, 1 Out: Molina barely hits it out of the box and is retired easy to start the inning.

Mid 4: Lackey has thrown a first pitch strike to 12 of 15 batters. He has now sat down seven in a row and sits at 59 pitches. He has thrown 20 over the last two innings.

Mid 4: Inning over. Crawford with a comebacker.

Top 4, 2 Out: Lackey is settling in. Ramirez flies out to center after taking his good ole time getting to the batter's box.

Top 4, 1 Out: One out quickly as Kemp grounds out.

End 3: Adams pops out. The Cardinals take the one-run lead thanks to another no doubter from Carpenter.

Bottom 3, 2 Out: Peralta down swinging.

Bottom 3, 1 Out: Curtain call for Matt Carpenter.

Bottom 3, 1 Out: Holliday singles.

Bottom 3, 1 Out: Grichuk flies out to left. That was Carpenter's third home run in three games. Ryu's pitch count is approaching 50 and I would suspect his upper limit is 100. It will be interesting to look.

Bottom 3, 0 Out: HOME RUN! It is Carpenter again. Another big blow for lead off hitter.

Mid 3: Gonzalez grounds out. Quick inning for Lackey.

Top 3, 2 Out: Puig goes down on strikes for the seventh consecutive at-bat. Lackey was painting the plate outside and low, but Puig battled for eight pitches.

Top 3, 1 Out: Gordon goes down swinging. The Dodgers had their lead off hitter aboard the first two innings.

End 2: Both pitchers have 38 pitches. As I stated at the beginning this looks like a battle of the bullpens.

End 2: Both pitchers end the second inning for their respective clubs. No score heading to the third inning.

Bottom 2, 2 Out: Wong grounds into a fielder's choice. Molina is out at second. It's first and third with two out.

Bottom 2, 1 Out: Jay hit .375 against lefties this season and was 3-for-7 this series prior to this at-bat. He worked the count to 3-2, but struck out swinging at one below the zone. Third base umpire called him out on the appeal, but it looked like he went.

Bottom 2, 0 Out: Molina singles on a 0-2 count and Adams moves up to second.

Bottom 2, 0 Out: Matt Adams wastes no time and gets aboard with a single to right center. First pitch slider down and away

Mid 2: Ryu goes down swinging, but the Dodgers will be happy that Gordon is leading off the next inning.

Top 2, 2 Out: Ellis is really grimacing at Scott. He is not happy with the umpires strike zone right now. Regardless, he fights off a 2-2 pitch for a single to right. Ramirez moves to second. Ellis is 6-for-9 in the series.

Top 2, 2 Out: Uribe's horrible series continues as he flies out to deep center. He is 1-for-10 with five strike outs. Ramirez had rounded second and had to retreat to first.

Top 2, 1 Out: Crawford cannot continue his dominance of Lackey in his first at-bat as he flies out to left. He is a .375 hitter in Busch Stadium.

Top 2, 0 Out: Ramirez leads off with a single to right. All four of his hits this series are singles. Grichuk trapped the broken bat hit.

End 1: Peralta grounds out to third base to end the inning.

Bottom 1, 2 Out: Home plate umpire Dale Scott is squeezing the plate a bit. Ryu is using the 74-75 mph curveball effectively. He got to 3-0 on Holliday and battled back. Ryu location on the inside part of the plate is looking good. In the end Holliday outlastes Ryu and gets a walk.

Bottom 1, 2 Out: Grichuk goes down looking. Ryu is challenging the hitters early and using that deceptive breaking ball for the strike out.

Bottom 1, 1 Out: Matt Carpenter goes down swinging. That is the third time he struck out against Ryu in eight at-bats.

Mid 1: It does not look like Lackey's velocity is going to be a concern. He is sitting 93-94. Manager Mike Matheny said he was expecting a bit less than that. Hyun-Jin Ryu is about to take the mound.

Mid 1: Kemp flies out to center and Gordon is stranded at third.

Top 1, 2 Out: Gonzalez fouls out to short left after being up 3-0 in the count. Gordon stays at third.

Top 1, 1 Out: Puig has struck out six times in a row and the 94 mph fastball from Lackey is a good sign. Now a passed ball by Molina allows Gordon to get to third.

Top 1, 1 Out: Puig strikes out. Gordon said last week he will run if it take the pitcher 1.3 seconds or more to get to the plate regardless of who the catcher is behind the plate.

Top 1, 0 Out: Gordon singles and promptly steals second with Puig at bat.

Top 1, 0 Out: Game 3 is underway at 9:11 PM EST with John Lackey delivering to Dee Gordon.

9:02 PM EST: About time...

9:00 PM EST: Tim McCarver is about to throw the first pitch to Bob Gibson. Role reversal.

8:55 PM EST: Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal are reporting that Yadier Molina will escape suspension, but face a fine for pushing umpire Jerry Meals in Game 1.

8:50 PM EST: Here's what to follow as we sit just over 10 minutes away from the first pitch: Ryu hasn't faced a batter since mid-September. Haren is a long reliever for the rest of this series. Dodgers aren't too confident in their bullpen. Lackey is a postseason pitcher and the Cardinals hope to get at least six innings out of him. His velocity is down though. This could be a match up of both bullpens midway through the game.

8:46 PM EST: The winner of Game 3 in the Best-of-5 takes the series 75% of the time.

8:46 PM EST: Nice night in St. Louis about a half hour from first pitch.

8:45 PM EST: The future opponent of the Dodgers or Cardinals is not known as the Nationals beat the Giants to force a Game 4. It was the first NLDS game that was decided by more than one run.

8:44 PM EST: Dodgers manager Don Mattingly has had a change of heart. Kershaw will go in Game 4 and Greinke will go in Game 5, if necessary. Dan Haren is a long reliever now.

8:43 PM EST: Dodgers lineup - Lackey: Puig 0-for-3, Gonzalez 6-for-17, Kemp 2-for-13, Ramirez 1-for-3 with a HR, Crawford 23-for-48 with 2 HRs, Uribe 6-for-23. Gordon and Ellis have not faced him.

8:42 PM EST: Cardinals lineup - Ryu: Carpenter 2-for-7, Holliday 3-for-6, Peralta 1-for-3, Adams 1-for-4, Molina 1-for-3 with a HR, Jay 1-for-6. Wong and Grichuk have not faced him.

8:41 PM EST: The Dodgers are not as diligent with their hashtag but have used #LiveBreatheOctober numerous times.

8:40 PM EST: The Cardinals hashtag for the postseason is #PostCards.

8:39 PM EST: The weather at first pitch is supposed to be in the high-50s with no chance of rain despite scattered showers moving through the area earlier today. It will be partly cloudy with humidity around 70%, but a great night for October baseball.

8:38 PM EST: Lackey arrived to his press conference with his two World Series rings on despite telling reporters that he rarely wears them. He obviously takes pride in his accomplishments and his postseason record shows he can back up the flaunting of the gaudy rings. He needs 3.2 innings to overtake CC Sabathia as the active leader in postseason innings pitched.

8:37 PM EST: Benches cleared in Game 1 of the series after Wainwright hit Yasiel Puig. Adrian Gonzalez and Yadier Molina got into a heated discussion as Puig was taking his base. As players rushed the field it looked like Puig and Wainwright were speaking calmly with one another and rumor is that Wainwright apologize. The Cardinals pitcher said after the game, "I just didn't want it to be a sideshow. Obviously you don't want to wake a sleeping dog, and I didn't want our team to lose its focus. I tried to clear the air there."

8:36 PM EST: Dan Haren is the scheduled starter for the Dodgers in Game 4, but he could be called upon tonight. Kershaw could be used on short rest should Ryu not perform well tonight.

8:35 PM EST: When the two teams met in last year's playoffs, Busch Stadium was definitely the friendly confines for the Cardinals. They won all three games played in their home stadium against the Dodgers. The Cardinals took two of three during the regular season in the only series between the two teams played in St. Louis.

8:34 PM EST: The grounds crew was hard at work early this morning at Busch Stadium.

8:34 PM EST: Game 2 was a great recovery by the Dodgers. Matt Kemp's home run in the bottom of the eighth inning salvaged the win despite the bullpen allowing the Cardinals to tie it in the top of the inning. J.P. Howell game up the tying home run to Matt Carpenter, who is 4-for-8 with two home runs and six RBI in the series. This was after Zach Greinke allowed only two hits in seven innings of work.

8:33 PM EST: Game 1 of this series was a rollercoaster. The Cardinals overcame a five-run deficit to Clayton Kershaw by scoring eight runs in the seventh inning. According to Elias, Kershaw became the first starter to allow at least seven earned runs in consecutive postseason starts in MLB history. At one point Kershaw retired 16 in a row, but he fell apart in the seventh. Although he struck out 10, Kershaw allowed eight runs on eight hits in 6.2 innings. He had given up only one home run all year to a left-handed batter and only one on an 0-2 count. Both of those happened in Game 1. The Dodgers knocked Adam Wainwright out after just 4.1 innings and amassed 16 hits. They had the tying run on third base in the bottom of the ninth.

8:32 PM EST: Meanwhile, Lackey is known to be a big game pitcher. The last time he had the ball in the postseason, he was beating the Cardinals in Game 6 of last year's World Series. His experience in the postseason is a big reason why the Cardinals traded for him this year. He is 6-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 104 playoff innings. Lackey also won Game 7 of the 2002 World Series with the Angels.

8:31 PM EST: The series is tied at one game a piece heading into Game 3. John Lackey gets the start for the Cardinals and the Dodgers will go with Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu has not pitched since September 12, but the Dodgers are confident in his health. Ryu was 14-7 with a 3.38 ERA in 26 starts this season. A.J. Ellis told MLB.com that they are not worried saying, "One thing about Hyun-Jin that's kind of encouraging for us is this has happened in the past where he's had a long layoff, and he always tends to come back and be extremely strong."

8:30 PM EST: Welcome to VAVEL USA's live inline of Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.