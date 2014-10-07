Los Angeles Dodgers - St Louis Cardinals Live Score of MLB Playoff 2014 NLDS Game 4

8:23 PM ET: Thank you for joining us for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Once agian the final score, Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2. I am Matthew Evans signing off.

8:19 PM ET: What an exciting game between two great baseball teams. It is a shame that someone had to lose.

8:17 PM ET: The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Matt Adams of the St. Louis Cardinals. I don't think there could be any other pick.

FINAL SCORE: St. Louis Cardinals 3, Los Angeles Dodgers 2. St. Louis wins the series three games to one and will advance to play the winner of the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals series for the National League Championship.

Top 9, 3 outs: BALL GAME! Carl Crawford hits a groundball to second, Wong flips to Peralta at short and that will do it for the game and the series.

Top 9, 2 outs: BASE HIT! Dee Gordon sends the first pitch into left field for a single. Runners on first and second.

Top 9, 2 outs: STRIKEOUT! Justin Turner goes down on strikes and the Dodgers are down to their final out.

Top 9, 1 out: A.J. Ellis draws a walk. Justin Turner comes up to pinch-hit and Yasiel Puig comes on to pinch-run.

Top 9, 1 out: Juan Uribe grounds out to Rosenthal. A.J. Ellis is coming up.

8:01 PM ET: The bottom of the order is coming up for the Dodgers here in the top of the ninth. St. Louis is bringing out closer Trevor Rosenthal.

Bottom 8, 3 outs: One pitch, one out. And we go to the top of the ninth inning. Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2.

Bottom 8, 2 outs: Grichuk goes down swingning. Don Mattingly is coming out to the mound and we will have a pitching change. Brandon League into the end.

Bottom 8, 1 out: Carpenter drives a pitch deep to center field but it is caught by Ethier. Up comes Grichuk.

7:51 PM ET: Will this image be the one that is remembered from this game? Or will somebody else steal the spotlight?

7:50 PM ET: The top of the order is coming up for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Top 8, 3 outs: A soft groundout to second base will end the top of the eighth inning. A nice 1-2-3 inning for Pat Neshek. We head to the bottom of the eighth with the score Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2.

Top 8, 2 outs: Hanley Ramirez with a broken bat floater to shortstop, that will bring up Andre Ethier.

Top 8, 1 out: Neshek makes quick work of Kemp with a three-pitch strikeout.

7:42 PM ET: Pat Neshek is taking the mound now for the St. Louis Cardinals. Matt Kemp, Hanley Ramirez and Andre Ethier will come up for the Dodgers.

Botton 7, 3 outs: Taveras fouls out to Uribe at third base. That does it for the seventh inning. The Cardinals take a 3-2 lead to the eighth.

Bottom 7, 2 outs: A nasty changeup fools Wong and he strikes out. That brings up Oscar Taveras to pinch-hit in the pitcher's spot.

Bottom 7, 1 out: Jon Jay is hit by an 0-2 pitch. That'll bring up Kolten Wong.

Bottom 7, 1 out: Molina flies out to the first base.

Bottom 7, 0 outs: Pedro Baez takes over on the hill facing Yadier Molina.

7:31 PM ET: What is it about the seventh inning against St. Louis that Kershaw struggles with?

7:30 PM ET: And that will do it for Clayton Kershaw, he is being pulled after the home run.

Bottom 7, o outs: HOME RUN!!!! MATT ADAMS!!!! Adams drives the 0-1 pitch just over the wall in right field and it is now 3-2 Cardinals!

Bottom 7, 0 outs: Peralta loops on just over the glove of Hanley Ramirez and there are runners on first and second with no outs.

Bottom 7, 0 outs: Holliday with a dribbler up the middle that Gordon cannot handle. Runner is on first.

7:24 PM ET: Clayton Kershaw will continue.

7:21 PM ET: Coming up in the bottom of the seventh for the St. Louis Cardinals will be Matt Holliday, Jhonny Peralta and Matt Adams.

Top 7, 3 outs: Adrian Gonzalez grounds out to the second basemen and that will end the inning. It is stretch time with the Dodgers leading 2-0.

Top 7, 2 outs: Crawford with a base hit to right field, Gordon advances to third base.

Top 7, 2 outs: Dee Gordon draws a walk. Up comes Carl Crawford who is 1-3 in the game.

Top 7, 2 outs: Kershaw grounds out to the right side of the infield. That will bring up Dee Gordon.

Top 7, 1 out: Marco Gonzales is on the mound now to start the seventh. A.J. Ellis grounds out.

7:11 PM ET: Coming up for the Dodgers in the seventh inning will be A.J. Ellis, Clayton Kershaw and Dee Gordon

Bottom 6, 3 outs: Kershaw strikes Grichuk out swinging! That ends the inning with the score, Dodgers 2, Cardinals 0.

Bottom 6, 2 outs: Matt Carpenter strikes out and that brings up Randal Grichuk.

Bottom 6, 1 out: Kozma strikes out. That'll bring up Matt Carpenter.

Bottom 6, 0 outs: Pete Kozma is pinch-hitting for the pitcher's spot.

Top 6, 3 outs: He is out! And that will end the inning! A big call there as the Dodgers would have had runners on second and third. We go to the bottom of the sixth inning with the score, Dodgers 2, Cardinals 0.

Top 6, 2 outs: We have our first review! A pitch got away from Molina, he fired the ball down to third base as Ethier was scrambling back to the bag. It was close.

Top 6, 2 outs: Uribe drives a ball into the gap in right field and that will score Hanley Ramirez. Dodgers 2, Cardinals 0. Runners on first and third for A.J. Ellis.

6:52 PM ET: Seth Maness will come in to pitch for Miller.

Top 6, 2 outs: Shelby Miller walks Andre Ethier and that appears to be all she wrote for Miller. A good game for him today but he just couldn't get through the sixth inning.

Top 6, 2 outs: Hanley Ramirez gets hit by a pitch. That'll bring up Andre Ethier.

Top 6, 2 outs: Matt Kemp grounds into a double play but Carl Crawford scores on the play and we have our first run of the game! Dodgers 1, Cardinals 0

Top 6, 0 out: After Crawford gets on base, Adrian Gonzalez hits a ball just past the first basemen for a single to advance Crawford to third. Matt Kemp is at the plate. Crawford got on base with a first pitch single that we missed due to commercials.

6:38 PM ET: Coming up in the top of the sixth for the Dodgers will be Carl Crawford, Adrian Gonzalez and Matt Kemp.

Bottom 5, 3 outs: Kolten Wong makes contact with the ball but the ball hits him while he is still in the batter's box. He was called out on the play but Matheny was talking to the umpire about the play. There will be no challenge. Interesting call there. We go to the sixth with the score still tied 0-0.

Bottom 5, 2 outs: Jon Jay earns a walk off of Kershaw. Up comes Kolten Wong (0-1).

Bottom 5, 2 outs: Yadier Molina grounds on to third base for the second out.

Bottom 5, 1 outs: Matt Adams flies out to Ethier in center field for the first out.

6:27 PM ET: Coming up for the Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth will be Matt Adams, Yadier Molina and Jon Jay,

Top 5, 3 outs: Gordon cannot take advantage of the men on base. We go to the bottom of the fifth with the score still 0-0.

Top 5, 2 outs: Kershaw comes through with a base hit to left field. That'll put two men on for Dee Gordon.

Top 5, 2 outs: A.J. Ellis draws a walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count. Kershaw comes up now.

Top 5, 2 outs: Juan Uribe puts a charge in a ball deep to right field that makes it all the way to the warning track before Grichuk makes the catch.

Top 5, 1 out: Andre Ethier strikes out on a beautiful pitch on the outside corner.

6:14 PM ET: The Dodgers will be sending up Andre Ethier, Juan Uribe and A.J. Ellis to the plate in the top of the fifth.

Bottom 4, 3 outs: Kershaw strikes out Peralta to end the inning. The score is still 0-0 heading to the top of the 5th.

Bottom 4, 2 outs: Holliday with a high chopper to Dee Gordon who throws to first for the out. Grichuk advances to third.

Bottom 4, 1 out: Grichuk takes second base on a wild pitch from Kershaw.

Bottom 4, 1 out: Randal Grichuk with a base hit to left field perfectly placed between the shortstop and the third baseman. One on for Matt Holliday.

Bottom 4, 1 out: Carpenter slaps one into left field but it is easy for Carl Crawford.

6:03 PM ET: The Cardinals will send up Matt Carpenter (0-1), Randal Grichuk (0-1) and Matt Holliday (0-1).

Top 4, 3 outs: Ramirez flies out to right field. We are still tied at 0-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Top 4, 2 outs: Kemp grounds out to third for the second out of the inning. Hanley Ramirez is up.

Top 4, 1 out: Gonzalez grounds out to the second basemen for the first out of the inning.

5:57 PM ET: The Dodgers will send Adrian Gonzalez, Matt Kemp and Hanley Ramirez to the plate in the top of the fourth.

Bottom 3, 3 outs: Kershaw strikes out Miller to end the inning.

Bottom 3, 2 outs: Wong grounds out to Kershaw. Two outs.

Bottom 3, 1 out: Jay with a soft groundball to first. Gonzalez flips to Kershaw and that is the first out of the inning.

5:48 PM ET: Coming up for St. Louis will be Jon Jay, Kolten Wong and Shelby Miller.

Top 3, 3 outs: Crawford goes down on strikes! That will end the inning with a man left on second base. Dodgers 0, Cardinals 0 as we head to the bottom of the third.

Top 3, 2 outs: Gordon lifts one to left field that is caught by Holliday.

Top 3, 1 outs: Kershaw with the sacrifice bunt that nearly was a double play but Shelby Miller bobbled the ball forcing him to take the out at first. Ellis to second.

Top 3, 0 outs: A.J. Ellis with a base hit to right field. Up comes Kershaw.

5:39 PM ET: We go to the top of the third inning with the score still tied at 0. A.J. Ellis, Clayton Kershaw and Dee Gordon will step up to the plate for the Dodgers.

Bottom 2, 3 outs: Yadier Molina strikes out to end the inning. That is four strikeouts for Kershaw in the game so far.

Bottom 2, 2 outs: A hard hit ball to Ramirez at short who flips to Dee Gordon. Gordon is able to get Adams out at first for the 6-4-3 double play.

Bottom 2, 0 outs: Kershaw is really working the inside part of the plate on Peralta here in this at-bat. Peralta ends up drawing the walk on a low pitch for ball four.

5:32 PM ET: The middle of the order is coming up for the Cardinals: Jhonny Peralta, Matt Adams and Yadier Molina.

Top 2, 3 outs: Uribe hit a deep flyball to the gap that Jay was having problems seeing in the sun. Grichuk ducked in front to make the catch and end the inning. We go to the bottom of the second inning, Dodgers 0, Cardinals 0.

Top 2, 2 outs: Ethier draws a walk after a good at-bat. Juan Uribe is up to the plate.

Top 2, 2 outs: Ramirez with a chopper to third. Carpenter to Wong to Adams and that is a 5-4-3 double play.

Top 2, 0 outs: Kemp with a smoker to shortstop that Peralta cannot control. A base hit for Kemp.

5:21 PM ET: It will be Matt Kemp, Hanley Ramirez and Andre Ethier in the top of the second for the Dodgers.

Bottom 1, 3 outs: Kershaw strikes out Holliday looking to end the inning. He strikes out the side on 16 pitches. We go to the second inning with the score, Dodgers 0, Cardinals 0.

Bottom 1, 2 outs: Grichuk strikes out swinging on a slider from Kershaw. Two outs and up comes Matt Holliday.

Bottom 1, 1 out: Carpenter strikes out on a breaking ball from Kershaw.

5:14 PM ET: Matt Carpenter is leading off for the Cardinals here in the bottom of the first.

5:13 PM ET: The shadows are already having an effect on the game so far. Here is a picture from the Cardinals Twitter account.

Top 1, 3 outs: Adrian Gonzalez flies out to Matt Carpenter to end the inning. Three up and three down. No runs on no hits and no errors. We go to the bottom of first, Dodgers 0, Cardinals 0.

Top 1, 2 outs: Another strikeout for Shelby Miller who strikes out Carl Crawford.

Top 1, 1 out: STRIKEOUT! 4 pitches and Dee Gordon is down on strikes.

First Pitch: A strike to Dee Gordon from Shelby Miller at 5:07 PM ET.

5:07 PM ET: The St. Louis Cardinals have taken the field. We are ready to go! Thank you for joining us today here on VAVEL USA. HERE WE GO!

4:59 PM ET: It is loud in St. Louis! The fans are ready for this one!

4:56 PM ET: I wonder who this fan is rooting for.

4:49 PM ET: Fox Sports 1 Pre-game show is talking about "Why Puig is struggling at the plate." Some very interesting points from the panelists.

4:46 PM ET: It will be interesting to see if Puig makes an appearance in a pinch-hitting role late in the game if need be.

4:42 PM ET: The St. Louis Cardinals held a pre-game pep rally ahead of Game 4.

4:40 PM ET: The temparture at first pitch will be around 78 degrees with clear skies. There is no rain in the forecast as the system that threatened last night has moved into the eastern half of the country.

4:15 PM ET: We will be back with some more pre-game coverage in just a little bit.

4:10 PM ET: We are just under an hour to first pitch. What do you think will happen today? Who will be the hero? Leave us your comments in the comment section below.

4:09 PM ET: Finally, batting ninth and starting on the hill for the Dodgers will be Clayton Kershaw. He has no official at-bats in the series so far.

4:08 PM ET: Batting eighth is catcher A.J. Ellis. Ellis is hitting .545 (6-for-11) in the series with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

4:07 PM ET: Batting seventh is third basemen Juan Uribe. Uribe has the worst average of any everyday player in the series at .077 (1-for-13).

4:06 PM ET: In what could be the biggest suprise of the day, Andre Ethier is getting the start in center field and batting sixth in place of Yasiel Puig. Ethier is batting .500 (1-for-2) in just one appearance so far in the series. Puig was batting .250 (3-for-12) but had eight strikeouts in the three games.

4:05 PM ET: Batting fifth is shortstop Hanley Ramirez. Ramirez has a .545 batting average (6-for-11) with a double and two RBIs.

4:04 PM ET: Batting fourth is right fielder Matt Kemp. Kemp is hitting .385 (5-for-13) with a home run and two RBIs in the series so far.

4:02 PM ET: Batting third for the Los Angeles Dodgers is first basemen Adrian Gonzalez. Gonzalez has a home run in the series but is batting .167 (2-for-12) overall. The top three hitters in today's lineup for the Dodgers are a combined 7-for-37 (.189) in the series so far. That will need to change if they have any hope of forcing a Game 5.

4:00 PM ET: Batting second is left fielder Carl Crawford. Crawford is batting .250 (3-for-12) in the series with a double and an RBI.

3:59 PM ET: Batting first will be the second basemen Dee Gordon. Gordon has struggled to get on base in this series batting only .154 (2-for-13).

3:54 PM ET: And now here is a look at the batting order for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3:50 PM ET: The Los Angeles Dodgers taking batting practice ahead of this crucial Game 4.

3:47 PM ET: Batting ninth is pitcher Shelby Miller. He is making his postseason debut today.

3:45 PM ET: Batting eighth is second basemen Kolten Wong. He is batting .250 (2-for-8) with one home run, that being the game-winning two-run shot in the seventh inning of Game 3 to give St. Louis the two games to one series lead.

3:44 PM ET: Batting seventh is center fielder Jon Jay. Jay has been the second best hitter in terms of average for the Red Birds in this series with an average of .500 (5-for-10). All of his hits have been singles.

3:43 PM ET: Batting sixth for St. Louis is catcher Yadier Molina. He is hitting .250 (3-for-12) with a double in the series to this point.

3:42 PM ET: Batting fifth is first baseman Matt Adams. He is hitting .222 (2-for-9) in the series so far with just one RBI. Considering the struggles of the hitters in front of him, these low numbers are not surprising.

3:39 PM ET: Batting fourth is shortstop Jhonny Peralta. He is hitting .167 (2-for-12) in the series so far with a double. Peralta led the team in home runs hit during the regular season with 21 but he has not been able to find a home run since September 14th in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

3:37 PM ET: Batting third is left fielder Matt Holliday. Holliday also has a home run in this series and is batting .273 (3-for-11) with three RBIs. His average is consistent with his regular season output which was .272 (162-for-595).

3:33 PM ET: Batting second is right fielder Randal Grichuk. Grichuk is hitting just .167 (2-for-12) in the series with a home run. That home run was hit off of Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of Game 1.

3:31 PM ET: Batting first for the St. Louis Cardinals will be third baseman Matt Carpenter. Carpenter is having the best series as a hitter for the Cardinals so far batting 6-for-12 (.500). The most impressive part is that all of his hits have been extra-base hits with three doubles and three home runs. He has also driven in seven runs in the first three games.

3:30 PM ET: Here is a look at the batting orders for each team starting with the home side, St. Louis Cardinals.

3:22 PM ET: On the flip side, in clinching games since 1995 for the St. Louis Cardinals, they have a combined record of 16-12. They have actually lost five of their last eight clinching games. At Busch Stadium, they have a very positive record of 7-3 in clinching games. Will they add to that good mark at home or will the Dodgers be able to force a Game 5?

3:20 PM ET: Since 1995, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been involved in nine elimination games in the postseason. They have a record of 2-7 in those nine games being outscored 58-25. It gets even worse when you break it down a little further as they are 0-4 in elimination games on the road including a 9-0 defeat in Game 6 of last year’s National League Championship Series to these St. Louis Cardinals.

An interesting fact though is that in the two previous playoff series between these two clubs since 1995, the Dodgers have been able to win an elimination game against St. Louis. However both of those games occurred at Dodger Stadium in 2004 and 2013.

3:18 PM ET: Batting has been a struggle for the Cardinals so far during this series. They have combined for a total of 26 hits on 99 at-bats (.263 batting average). The thing that is scary though is that Matt Carpenter and Jon Jay have combined for 11 of the 26 team hits in the series so far, three of Carpenter’s hits have been home runs. Who is going to be the player to step up and have a big day hitting? We will find out shortly.

3:16 PM ET: Like the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals pitching staff has played very well since the high-scoring Game 1. They have shut down the Dodgers to only four runs in the last two games with solid starts and good bullpen play. It will be interesting to see how Shelby Miller handles the pressure of pitching in his first career postseason game. At least he will be in the friendly confines of Busch Stadium.

3:14 PM ET: Another big issue facing Dodger hitters has been the lack of production with runners in scoring position. So far, they are hitting just 7-for-34 with runners in scoring position. That .206 average is 80 points below their season batting average with runners in scoring position of .286.

3:12 PM ET: Looking at the batting statistics for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series so far, they are actually not too bad. The team as a whole is hitting .292 but the big problem is the lack of production from two of their star hitters.

Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez have combined for five hits on 24 at-bats in the three games so far. Puig does have a triple and Gonzalez does have a home run but they are going to need some more production from the big guys to complement those who have stepped up so far in the series. Players like Hanley Ramirez and A.J. Ellis who are both hitting over .500.

3:10 PM ET: The interesting thing though is that Kershaw was pitching very well in Game 1. In fact, he had a 6-2 lead going into the dreadful seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. The favorite for the 2014 NL Cy Young Award will need to solve his St. Louis dilemma and quickly if the Dodgers have any chance to force a Game 5.

3:08 PM ET: It seems to be a trend for Kershaw to struggle against the Cardinals but that is very evident in the postseason. When Clayton Kershaw pitches against St. Louis in the regular season, he has very average numbers over his career. He has a 5-5 record with an ERA of 3.46 and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched. However in the postseason, those numbers increase to a record of 0-3 in four starts with a 6.56 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched. He has allowed 15 earned runs in his last two postseason starts against the Cardinals.

3:06 PM ET: Shelby Miller has made two appearances against the Dodgers this season going six combined innings allowing six earned runs on nine hits. His record was 0-1 with an ERA of 9.00. Clayton Kershaw, on the other hand, will be making his fourth start against the Cardinals in 2014. He has pitched in 20 2/3 innings allowing 11 earned runs on 19 hits. His record was 1-1 with an ERA of 4.79.

3:04 PM ET: Our pitching matchup today will see the Dodgers send their ace Clayton Kershaw (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the hill. St. Louis will counter with Shelby Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA) who has yet to make a start in this postseason.

3:02 PM ET: The Cardinals lead the series two games to one and will advance to the National League Championship Series with a win this afternoon. They got this lead after winning Game 3 on Monday night by a score of 3-1. A two-run home run from Kolten Wong in the bottom of the seventh inning ended up being the difference for St. Louis.

3:00 PM ET: Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the 2014 National League Division Series. I am Matthew Evans and I will be taking you through pre-game and the first pitch all the way to the final out here in our early game which will be Game 4 between the Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals.