What's Next For The Pittsburgh Pirates?

Losing 8-0 in the NL Wild Card game can be a hard pill to swallow, but Pittsburgh Pirates management has to be looking ahead to the next step. Manager Clint Hurdle had successful hip surgery on Monday and should make a full recovery. What will he come back to? The Pirates have some major decisions to make and they start now.

What to do with Pedro Alvarez

Pedro Alvarez will not require surgery on his foot in the offseason. General Manager Neil Huntington stated this week that the team still sees him as a third baseman and they will work with him on his throwing issues. Alvarez's inability to make the easy throw across the diamond is the reason that he was pulled from the starting lineup, but his .231 average did not help either. He only played in 122 games.

Just when it looked like Alvarez might be finding his swing, he had the stress reaction in the foot. The Pirates are urging Alvarez to play winter ball to catch up on some of the swings he missed and hopefully work on the throwing issue. Alvarez has balked at winter ball in the past and that stance doesn't seem to be changing.