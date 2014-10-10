Mets' Jeremy Hefner Undergoes Second Tommy John Surgery

New York Mets' right-handed pitcher Jeremey Hefner underwent his second Tommy John surgery in less than 14 months on Thursday morning. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews.

Hefner, 28, made 24 appearances (23 starts) for the New York Mets in 2013 before undergoing his first Tommy John surgery on Aug. 28, 2013. His first Tommy John surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek.

Hefner posted a 4.34 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched for the Mets in 2013. He struck out 99 batters while surrendering 37 walks en route to a 4-8 record.

During a rehab start in Class-A on Aug. 6 earlier this year, Hefner had to be removed from the game after reinjuring the surgically repaired ligament in his right elbow as well as sustaining a stress fracture in his ulna bone.

Hefner last appeared in the Major Leagues on Aug. 9, 2013.