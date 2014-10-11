Baltimore Orioles - Kansas City Royals Live Baseball Scores of ALCS Game 2

Thanks for joining us here at VAVEL USA for ALCS Game 2. I've been Liam McMahon, thanks again!

The Orioles are far from being out of this series, but face a massive challenge to come back.

Kansas City now leads the series 2-0 as it heads to Kauffman Stadium . The series is far from over, but they are now firmly in the driver's seat.

Bottom 9th, Pearce strikes out and the Royals have won!

Bottom 9th, 2 Outs. Cruz keeps the game alive with a single up the middle.

Bottom 9th, 2 Outs. Jones hits a lazy ground ball to Hosmer and Kansas City are now just one out away.

Bottom 9th, 1 Out. De Aza pops out to Escobar.

Bottom 9th, 0 Outs. Greg Holland now pitching.

Top 9th, 3 Outs. Butler down on strikes.

Top 9th, 2 Outs. Hosmer down on strikes.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Cain with an RBI single and Escobar scores. 6-4.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Dyson with a high chopper that Flaherty can't handle. Runners now at first and third.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Escobar laces a double down the right field line and Gore scores. 5-4.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Moustakas lays down a sacrifice bunt, Gore to second.

Top 9th, o Out. BALTIMORE PITCHING CHANGE ZACH BRITTON IN O'DAY OUT.

Top 9th, 0 Out. Infante with asquibbing infield hit that finds a hole between the pitcher, third baseman and shortstop. Terrance Gore entering the game as a pinch runner.

Bottom 8th, 3 Out. Markakis grounds out to third base.

Bottom 8th, 2 Out. Schoop grounds a single right back up the middle. Runner on first now.

Bottom 8th, 2 Out. Joseph with a can of corn to Gordon.

Bottom 8th, 1 Out. Flaherty out on a called strike three.

Top 8th, 3 Out. Strike three for Perez.

Top 8th, 2 Out. Perez with a long foul ball that goes JUST foul. Nearly a home run.

Top 8th, 2 Out. BALTIMORE PITCHING CHANGE. Darren O'Day in for Miller.

Top 8th, 2 Out. Gordon strikes out yet again. He is now 0-4 with 4K.

Top 8th, 1 Out. Flaherty with a terrific pick at third, and then Pearce makes an even better pick at first for the out.

Bottom 7th, 3 Out. Cain with a great catch to deny Hardy an extra-base hit on the right-field line.

Bottom 7th, 2 Out. Pearce flies out to shallow left and the runners can't advance.

Bottom 7th, 1 Out. Cruz singles to left field, and they hold all of the runners. Bases now loaded.

Bottom 7th, 1 Out. Jones strikes out on three pitches, finishing it off with a really poor swing at a fastball in the dirt.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. De Aza draws a walk, and we have runners at first and second. Herrera continues to shoot himself in the foot.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Markakis with an easy grounder to first, the ball is flipped to Herrera who missed the bag. What a terrible mistake.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Cain moves to right field, Dyson to center and Kelvin Herrera to pitcher.

Top 7th, 3 Out. Hosmer flies out to center field.

Top 7th, 2 Out. DYSON CAUGHT STEALING.

Top 7th, 1 Out. Cain pops out to Hardy after a lengthy battle with Miller.

Top 7th, 0 Out. BALTIMORE PITCHING CHANGE. Brad Brach will be replaced by Andrew Miller.

Top 7th, 0 Out. Aoki draws a walk in an eight pitch at-bat, battling back after falling behind 1-2. Jarrod Dyson will pinch run.

Bottom 6th, 3 Out. Schoop ripped one at Moustakas who bobbled but eventually recovered and made the put-out at first base.

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Joseph with a little Texas Leaguer into right field for a single.

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Brandon Finnegan will replace the injured Ventura.

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Ventura seems to have picked up an injury while delivering that pitch. Count is now 1-1.

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Cain with another grab, this one not as spectacular.

Bottom 6th, 1 Out. Lorenzo Cain just made an absolutely incredible catch! Hardy ripped one to right-center that looked a certain double and maybe a triple, but the center-fielder ran it down and made an incredible diving grab.

Top 6th, 3 Out. Schoop makes a great play on a difficult hop from Escobar.

Top 6th, 2 Out. Moustakas with a line drive single to right field somehow beating the shift. Runner on first now.

Top 6th, 2 Out. Infante pops one to center for a carbon-copy of the last out.

Top 6th, 1 Out. Jones brings in a can of corn.

Bottom 5th, 3 Out. Pearce hits a soft fly ball to Aoki in right for the third out, but we are tied again.

Bottom 5th, 2 Out. Cruz hits one into the hole that Escobar gets to, they get the out at second but can't get it at first and a run scores. 4-4.

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Seven Nation Army ringing out again as we have a mound meeting.

Bottom 5th, 1 out. Jones takes one to the opposite field that drops in just in front of Aoki. De Aza gets to third.

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. De Aza rips a single right over a leaping Hosmer. Someone getting ready in the pen for KC.

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Markakis with a fly ball to the gap in right-center but that one hangs up in the air for too long and Cain can make the catch.

Top 5th, 3 Out. Gordon strikes out for a third time. Brach did well to get out of that, and the rally towels are flying again.

Top 5th, 2 Out. Butler with a deep fly ball to left field. He just missed that one.

Top 5th, 1 Out. Hosmer walks on just five pitches, Cain running on the one strike.

Top 5th, 1 Out. STOLEN BASE LORENZO CAIN.

Top 5th, 1 Out. PITCHING CHANGE. Bud Norris is leaving this game for Brad Brach.

Top 5th, 1 Out. Cain rips one over Hardy's head and into left-center for a single. He's now 3-3 this afternoon.

Top 5th, 1 Out. Aoki hits a chopper that looks like it's going to get over Norris but the pitcher makes a really athletic play to grab the ball and he fires to first for the out.

Bottom 4th, 3 Out. Schoop grounds to second base, and this inning is over.

Bottom 4th, 2 Out. Joseph rips a single into left field. That ends his 0-33 slump that had dated back to September 10th.

Bottom 4th, 2 Out. Escobar handles an easy pop fly right around the pitcher's mound.



Bottom 4th, 1 Out. Hardy goes down on strikes. He was not happy with both strike one and strike two. Both called strikes, the first one looked high and the second one looked low.

Top 4th, 3 Out. Escobar strikes out but the damage was done yet again by Moustakas. The man who had only two home runs across August and September has four home runs in six postseason games.

Top 4th, 2 Out. HOME RUN MOUSTAKAS! Moustakas crushes one way out of here to right field. That one nearly left the stadium. 4-3 KC.

Top 4th, 2 Out. Infante hits a daisy-clipper right at Flaherty at third who deals with it coolly.

Top 4th, 1 Out. Perez hits a lazy fly ball to right field that Markakis handles easily.

Bottom 3rd, 3 Out. Ventura blows a fastball past Pearce for strike three. But the damage has been done in this inning, and we're tied going to the fourth inning.

Bottom 3rd, 2 Out. Cruz gets one down the handle of the bat, and pops up a little one just behind the pitcher's mound.

Bottom 3rd, 1 Out. HOME RUN ADAM JONES! Jones finally breaks out of his slump by crushing one to left field. There was absolutely no doubt about that one. Here comes the loudest chorus of the Seven Nation Army yet. 3-3.

Bottom 3rd, 1 Out. De Aza doubles down the right field line. Pulled that right past Hosmer, and he's in at second standing up.

Bottom 3rd, 1 Out. Markakis hits a weak ground ball to Escobar, who fires over to first for the out.

Top 3rd, 3 Out. Gordon strikes out looking. Terrific pitch there. It's taken Norris 64 pitches to get through 3 innings. 3-1 Royals lead.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Cain scores on Butler's double. He hit a frozen rope down the right field line, and gets to second with Hosmer on third. 3-1 now.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Hosmer rips a single to left field. Cain to third base. Runners now on first and third.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Cain with a high-chopper that Hardy gloves well. He is called safe, but this one may be challenged. He looked marginally safe. No challenge coming.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Aoki lines the ball to center field and Jones makes an outstanding diving sno-cone cap. This one may be challenged.

Top 3rd, 1 Out. Escobar taps a weak ground ball to first base.

Bottom 2nd, 3 Out. Cain runs down a long fly ball in center field. That one was almost gone, but just warning track power.

Bottom 2nd, 2 Out. Sacrifice fly to center field scores a run. Pearce scores, Hardy to third. Runners on first and third.

Bottom 2nd, 1 Out. Ventura with a third walk in a row. The youngster looks rattled, and the Seven Nation Army is echoing around the stadium again. Bases loaded.

Bottom 2nd, 1 Out. Hardy walks on just five pitches. Runners on first and second, and here comes a meeting on the mound.

Bottom 2nd, 1 Out. Pearce hits a weak ground ball back to pitcher, who goes to second but they can't turn two. Runner on 1st.

Bottom 2nd, 0 Out. Cruz walks on six pitches as Ventura's mechanics get off just a bit. Runner on first.

Top 2nd, 3 Out. Moustakas and Norris battle for ten pitches, but eventually it ends with a broken bat fly ball to Schoop. If not for the extreme shift, that would have been a hit down the right field line, probably extra bases.

Top 2nd, 2 Out. Infante grounds into 6-4-3 double play. Great play by Hardy and Schoop.

Top 2nd, 0 Out. Perez with a bloop single into center field.

Bottom 1st, 3 Out. Jones strikes out. Ventura sets them down 1-2-3. Royals coming up.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out. De Aza with a lazy fly ball to center field.

Bottom 1st, 1 Out. Markakis hits a can of corn to left field.

Game 2 ALCS LIVE Inline and Scores

Top 1st, 3 Out. Gordon out on a called strike three! The crowd roars, but it's already 2-0 Kansas City. Baltimore coming up now.

Top 1st, 2 Out. Butler with a hard hit ground ball that Pearce knocks down well. They get the out at first, but Hosmer advances to third.

Top 1st, 1 Out. Hosmer with a bloop single to left-center that drops just out of the reach of Hardy. Aoki and Cain score, Hosmer advances to second on the throw home. 2-0 now, runner on 2nd.

Top 1st, 1 Out. Cain doubles down the right field line. Runners at 2nd and 3rd, 1 out. He ripped that down the right field line.

Top 1st, 1 Out. Aoki with a single through the hole between shortstop and third base. Runner on first now.

Top 1st, 1 Out. Escobar lines a 1-2 pitch right at Norris, who catches the line drive well.

Top 1st, 0 Out. Alcides Escobar to lead off

4:07 PM ET: Bud Norris is out of the dugout. Here we go. PLAY BALL!

4:04 PM ET: Almost time to start here. The bases are all set, and we're just moments from first pitch.

4:02 PM ET: A great rendition of the Seven Nation Army echoing around Camden Yards right now. Great atmosphere.

4:01 PM ET: Kansas City Royals Manager Ned Yost: "I like the fact that I've got a bunch of gamers on my team, guys that don't quit and stay after it. They don't -- even last night, after you have bases loaded and nobody out, the whole atmosphere in the dugout was, "Okay, boys, let's go. Let's D-up right here, get three outs and come out and do it again. Here we go." That's a nice feeling to know that your club -- and they had a situation where we could have got Greg Holland in the game in the ninth inning; we couldn't make it work. But they were bound and determined to make it work the next inning. So they were going to go out and get three outs and make it happen again. They don't quit, they keep fighting." (Yost was asked whether or not he feels charmed or destined because they keep winning these tight games with adversity).

3:58 PM ET: Citizen Cope signing the national anthem. Sorry for the brief interruption.

3:57 PM ET: Baltimore Orioles CF Adam Jones: "It's the same game. It's just the focus has to be stronger."

3:55 PM ET: Let's next take a look at what each team has had to say going into this game...

3:53 PM ET: For Baltimore, we earlier mentioned the home run battle. They will need CF Adam Jones and DH Nelson Cruz to step up in that department. Cruz hit 40 during the regular season while Jones hit 29. In the division series, Cruz had two but Jones had none and neither hit one last night. They'll need to step up today.

3:49 PM ET: Mike Moustakas struggled during the regular season this year, but is today's player to look for the Royals. His three home runs in the postseason have been critical, and he will nee to have a big day for them to win.

3:46 PM ET: If the Orioles manage to win the home run battle, it will critical that the Royals win the battle on the basepaths. They have been the most successful team stealing bases in the league this year, but struggled last night.

3:42 PM ET: In this game, it will be really interesting to see if the power of the long ball will still be with the Royals. They were last in the majors this year with 99, but have seven in just five postseason games. Baltimore led the league in home runs this year, and will likely need an edge in the long ball battle this afternoon to win.

3:38 PM ET: Royals manager Ned Yost had this to say last night about his team and the fight they continue to provide.

3:35 Pm ET: TBS television coverage has just started, and we are now 32 minutes from first pitch.

3:30 PM ET: For those who have not been to an Orioles game, there is a truly unique atmosphere in downtown Baltimore. Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, are located just a few thousand yards from each other. They are just a five minute walk from each other, and are connected. There are bars that function as gathering places for both sets of fans. It should be a truly fantastic atmosphere there today.

3:24 PM ET: Orioles fans are ready and having a cream pie fight to get ready for today's game.

3:18 PM ET: This is not the only playoff game today. The NLCS starts tonight just four hours after this one begins. We will have full coverage of that here at VAVEL USA as well.

LIVE Inline and Scores of ALCS Game 2

3:14 PM ET: Even with the loss last night, all of Charm City still believes.

3:07 PM ET: We are now just one hour away from first pitch here for Game 2 in the American League Championship Series

3:02 PM ET: Here's another image from last evening's game. This one is of the Royals celebrating their late lead.

2:55 PM ET: We earlier brought you the news that Wei-Yin Chen will likely start for Baltimore in Game 3 on Monday and we can now tell you that the Royals are planning on starting Jeremy Guthrie.

2:51 PM ET: The players are out and warming up. Just over 75 minutes from first pitch at Camden Yards.

2:42 PM ET: The Orioles today will be playing wearing their special orange jerseys. Once again, this photo is credited to their Twitter account.

2:35 PM ET: Orioles manager Buck Showalter had this to say last night after the loss. Photo Credit: Baltimore Orioles Twitter Account

2:30 PM ET: The Orioles have announced that Wei-Yin Chen will be their starter for Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday as long as he doesn't pitch from the bullpen today.

2:25 PM ET: The weather today in Baltimore should be much, much better than it was last night. For the duration of the game, it is supposed to be in the high 50s and cloudy, none of last night's rain.

ALCS Game 2 2014

2:20 PM ET: The lineup card illustration of the official MLB Twitter Account. Photo Credit: Major League Baseball.

2:16 PM ET: Today's starting lineup for the Kansas City Royals: 1. SS Escobar 2. RF Aoki 3. CF Cain 4. 1B Hosmer 5. DH Butler 6. LF Gordon 7. C Perez, 8. 2B Infante 9. 3B Moustakas P RHP Ventura

2:13 PM ET: Today's starting lineup for the Baltimore Orioles: 1. RF Markakis 2. LF De Aza 3. CF Jones 4. Cruz DH 5. 1B Pearce 6. SS Hardy 7. 3B Flaherty 8. C Joseph 9. 2B Schoop P RHP Norris

2:07 PM ET: Once again we'd like to welcome you into our LIVE coverage of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. I will be with you all afternoon, and my name is Liam McMahon. Please leave your comments below, or shoot me a tweet if you have a question about something. My twitter handle is: @liam_mcmahon_11

2:01 PM ET: Once they got back home to Kansas City, the Royals showed no signs of slipping up. They thoroughly dominated the Angels in Game 3 of the ALDS, winning comfortably. The Royals stayed alive, and for the first time since 1985 they were in the ALCS. The weirdest thing about this series is the fact that neither team has been to the World Series since 1985. Kansas City has not been back this far since 1985; Baltimore has not made it to the World Series since 1983. Whichever team progress, it will end a 29+ year wait.

1:59 PM ET: In the divisional round, they faced a match-up with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels have been the best team in both the American League and Major League Baseball as a whole, winning 98 games. The Royals faced a daunting trip to Los Angeles, where they would win both games, both in extra innings. The Royals didn't win those games because they were the better overall team. They won them through situational hitting, oustanding defense, a sublime bullpen, and the fact that they are the best base stealing team in baseball.

1:57 PM ET: It may also be useful to remind viewers of how both of these teams reached this point in the postseason. The Royals were forced to go through the Oakland Athletics in the Wild Card Playoff Game. Falling behind 7-3 at one point, they rallied in the 8th and 9th innings to get it back to 7-7. It took them until the bottom of the 12th inning, but they finally won. That was the first of four games so far in this postseason run that they won in extra innings.

1:55 PM ET: Heading into this one, it makes some sense to just remind you viewers of each team's respective record. The Orioles made the playoffs with the second best record in the American league at 96-66, winning the American League East division. The Royals, of the American League Central division, finished in the first wild card spot at 89-73, just a game behind the Detroit Tigers.

1:53 PM ET: Unfortunately for them, the Orioles could not score in the bottom of the 9th. The game was headed to extra innings, and looked well on its way to an instant classic. In the top of the 9th, it was Alex Gordon who would play the hero. The journeyman 3rd baseman crushed a homerun 396 feet into the cold Baltimore night, quieting the entire city. The ball settled down just above the scoreboard in right field, and the game seemed over. Just to make sure, two batters later, Mike Moustakas crushed a two run home run 395 feet into right-center field. The Orioles could find no response in the bottom of the inning, and the Royals had won a true October Classic. Baltimore pulled one back in the bottom of the tenth, but it finished 8-6.

1:51 PM ET: Billy Butler strode to the plate next, still comfortable in the knowledge that either a hit or fly ball to the outfield would out the Royals ahead. He couldn't pull it off. Butler ground a sharply-hit ball right to O's shortstop JJ Hardy. Hardy fired to second baseman Kelly Johnson, who completed the double play. It looked certain that from that defensive stand, the home team would kick on to win the game.

1:49 PM ET: In the 9th inning, the Royals looked certain to win the game. Orioles closer Zach Britton came into the game, looking to preserve the tie and give his Orioles a chance to win in the bottom of the inning. But he was erratic straight away, and threw 13 straight balls on his way to walking the first three batters. The Royals had the meat of their lineup coming up.

With the bases loaded and no one out, Eric Hosmer came to the plate. He ripped a ground ball right down the first base line, but Orioles first baseman Jonathan Schoop made a great backhanded pick and fired home for the force out. His throw was wide, but caught by O's catcher Nick Hundley. Hundley, who has been forced into the side because of the injury to normal starter Mike Wieters, made an All-Star play. The backup snared a throw that was wide on the left-handed batters box side, and while keeping his left foot on the bag just managed to get the out. It was a play worthy of ending the inning, but there was still just one out.

1:47 PM ET: In Game 1 yesterday, the Royals won a game for the ages. They took early leads of 4-0 and 5-1 over the Orioles, but the home team fought back. They were finally able to get runs off of James Shields, and managed to tie the game.

1:45 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Game 2 in the American League Championship Series! The Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals today LIVE from Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.