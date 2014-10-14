St. Louis Cardinals - San Francisco Giants Live MLB of 2014 Playoffs NLCS Game 3

San Francisco 5- St. Louis 4 (Giants lead series 2-1)

Poor execution by Choate on the Perez at bat and on the bunt by Blanco costs the Cardinals the game

San Francisco takes a 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Wins 5-4 over St. Louis!

Crawford comes in to score!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Blanco bunts to Choate and he throws it wildly int othe bullpen/ right field area.....

Perez lines to left field for a single

Juan Perez tries to bunt and now has an 0-2 count

On a 3-2 count, Crawford walks with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th

Randy Choate in to face Brandon Crawford

SF 4-4 StL BTM 10th

Holliday, on a 3-2 count, and a man on 1st with 2 out grounds out to Sandoval

Sergio Romo in for Javier Lopez 2outs and Holliday due up

Jay singles to CF

Matt Carpenter strikes out

Peter Bourjos pinch hits and grounds out for the 1st out

Javier Lopez in for relief

StL 4-4 SF TOP 10TH

FREEEEEEEE BASEBALLLLLLL

Michael Morse comes in to pinch-hit and grounds out to 1st on the first pitch

Brandon Belt quickly flies out to Jon Jay in center, 2 outs

Pence steps in with Maness coming in for relief and there's one way

SF 4-4 StL BTM 9th

Grichuk strikes out to end the top of the 9th

Pierzynski out at 1st, 2 away

Wong lines out to 2nd 1 out

StL 4-4 SF TOP 9th

Pablo Sandoval, with 2 out, steps in and lines out to Carpenter who was hugging the 3rd base line

Posey flies out to right and there are 2 away

Molina IS AVAILABLE for defense only

Panik lines out to Adams at 1st for the 1st out

Neshek into relieve

Steve Perry lip syncing, between innings, his own hit 'Don't Stop Believing' was a riot!

SF 4-4 StL Btm 8th

Peralta, 2 away, and Blanco once again makes a running catch to end the inning

Matt 'Big City' Adams steps in with one away and lines into a diving catch by Gregory Blanco!

Holliday leads off the 8th and grounds out to second for the 1st out

StL 4-4 SF TOP 8th

Blanco caught looking to end the frame

Gregory Blanco, hitting .114 in the postseason is up

Juan Perez, in for Ishikawa, flies out to Jay for the 2nd out

Crawford up pops it up into left to Holliday

Gonzales into relief for Lackey

The wind has cranked up to 22 mph and it's swirling like the old Candle Stick Park

Incredible rendition!

Retired San Francisco Police Seargant Jerry D'Arcy to sing God Bless America

SF 4-4 StL BTM 7th

Jay grounds out to second to end the inning

Matt Carpenter nobody on, 2 out, singles to right on a 3-2 pitch

Descalso bangs one back to the pitcher for a 1-3 put out

Tim Hudson leaves to a standing ovation. Gritty performance as he leaves to a tie game in the top of the 7th with 1 out

StL 4-4 SF

RANDALL GRICHUK DRILLS A GAME-TYING HOME RUN TO LEFT!!!!!!!!!!

Pierzynski leads off with a deep fly out to left, 1 away

TOP 7th StL 3-4 SF

Ishikawa grounds out to Wong and he makes a very nice play to his left to end the Giants 6th

Lackey, at only 78 pitches

Brandon Belt on a 1-2 pitch, swings wildly for another strike out for Lackey, his third

Pence strikes out to lead-off the 6th

SF 4-3 StL BTM 6

Wong on a 2-1 pitch flies out to center

Peralta on 1st, 2 out and now Wong is up again

StL 3-4 SF

Peralta finds the hole on the left side! CARDINALS SCORE

Jay to third, 2 away with Peralta up, who's been struggling of late

Matt Adams on a 1-1 grounds out to 1st

Big City is up now with a runner in scoring position

Nobody out, he grounds to Sandoval and Jay moves to 2nd on the out

Matt Holliday up with Jay on 1st

Jon Jay slaps one into left for a single

Hudson comes back out for the 6th at 73 pitches

Top 6th StL 2-4 SF

The Panda grounds to short as well

Pablo Sandoval is up now with 2 away

Posey ground out to short (Peralta) for the 2nd out

Panik flies to a stumbling Holliday for the 1st out

Giants looking to start some kind of rally to put pressure on Lackey and the Cardinals, who look to have grabbed the momentum.

BTM 5th SF 4- 2 StL

Carpenter on an 0-2 grounds into a 1-6-3 double play

Tying run at the plate with one out in the name of Matt Carpenter

Lackey fights the count to 2-2 and is HBP

Grichuk on a 3-2 strike out on a high hard one

TOP 5th StL 2-4 SF

Blanco lines out and the rally ends

1 on 2 outs

Tim Hudson singles to left, Hudson showing his Auburn hitting roots on that one

Crawford up with 1 out, on a 1-0 change-up he pops shallow to right

Ishikawa grounds to 1st, 1 away

SF 4-2 StL BTM 4

Pierzynski grounds out to 2nd to end the inning

StL 2-4 SF

Wong with 2 on and 2 out POPS a 2 RUN TRIPLE!!!!!!

This rally is now up to Kolten Wong

Peralta on a 2-2 count struck out on a curve ball down and away

Jhonny Peralta comes up, 1st and 2nd with 1 out

Matt Adams takes a 1-1 pitch and flies out, 1 away

Here comes Adams!

Jay on 1st nobody out, Holliday pulls one into the 5.5 hole to make it 1st and 2nd nobody out

Jon Jay slaps one over third into left, but slipped around 1st and had to hold there

TOP 4th StL 0- 4 SF

We head to the 4th with the Cardinals in desperate need of some runs

Brandon Belt lines one into right, but Randall Grichuk makes a running catch to end the threat

1 on, 1 out and Hunter Pence Pops it up to shallow center, 2 away

1 out and the Panda comes up and is HBP

Buster Posey up to bat to lead off the 3rd and grounds to short after he reaches on an 0-2 on the outside part of the plate

BTM 3rd SF 4-0 StL

Matt Carpenter grounds out to second to end the inning

Lackey caught looking for a strike out

Grichuk ground out to short, 1 out

TOP 3rd SF 4- 0 StL

Joe Panik pops it up to Carpenter at third

Blanco caught looking and his woes at the plate continues, 2 outs

Hudson flies out to left, after jerking one foul into the bleachers

BTM 2nd SF 4- StL O

Pierzynski up with Wong on 2nd, 2 outs and he strikes out on a sinker away

Wong doubles to 2nd with 2 outs

Peralta flies to left 2 down

Matt Adams grounds to first, 1 away

TOP 2nd SF 4-0 StL

Brandon Crawford flies out to end the inning

4-0 Giants on a Ishikawa double

Travis Ishikawa hits a BOMB and all the bases clear

Brando Belt steps in and is intentionally walked

1-0 Giants 2 out runners on 2nd and 3rd

Hunter Pence up with runners on 1st and 2nd, 2 away and he rips it into the right field corner for a RBI double

Pablo Sandoval up, Posey on 1st and he singles to left

Posey singles to right

Joe Panik lines out to center and Jay makes a diiiiiving catch! 2 out

BTM 1: Blanco flies out 1 away

Matt Holliday grounds out to 1st to end inning

Jon Jay flies out aon second pitch, 2 out

Top of the 1st: Carpenter caught looking on a 2-2 count for a strikeout, 1 out

12:21 PM EST: A clear day is expected in the San Francisco, California area. That's good news for both teams. The ALCS was postponed yesterday, and they will no longer have a travel day if the series gets back to Baltimore for a game six. Both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals would not be happy with a missing travel day. Not only is there the issue of a short turn around when traveling several hundred miles, but both teams will plan to lean on their front line starters and a missing day of rest between games five and six can foil those plans. The high is projected around 64, and a low of 57 with clear skies and mild winds.

12:20 PM EST: The offiicial status for Yadier Molina is now said to be day-to-day. Cruz is the better defensive catcher, but Pierzynski's veteran presence will be a huge help. Also, as a left handed bat, A.J. gives Mike Matheny some flexibility off the bench, deep in the game. The Giants aren't a team that tears up the base paths, but Molina's absence surely might put those wheels in motion.

12:19 PM EST: San Francisco will look to continue their timely hitting to lead the way. Pablo Sandoval continues to come up big, like post seasons before. Brandon Crawford, a dynamo in the field is really starting to mature at the plate. Buster Posey is hitting over .400 in the last several weeks, and Hunter Pence continues to play well as a fan favorite. Lead-off man Gregory Blanco looks to get out of his slump as the catalyst for this offense.

12:18 PM EST: St. Louis will likely be with-out the services of catcher Yadier Molina. Tony Cruz is the first on the depth chart, but manager Mike Matheny did carry A.J. Pierzynski as an extra catcher on the 25 man playoff roster. The Cardinals will look to ride the waves of the hot bats by Matt 'Big City' Adams, Matt Carpenter and the rest of the crew that has hit 11 home runs this post season.

12:17 PM EST: This game will make a huge difference in the series. If the Cardinals can grab a win, it will guarantee the series makes it back to St. Louis. A win by San Francisco could loom large in the Giants being able to end the series in four out west.

12:16 PM EST: Game three gives us one heck of a matchup between St. Louis's John Lackey and San Francisco's Tim Hudson. The two veterans will be pivotal in this best-of-seven series. Lackey was a key reason that his Red Sox team won it all last year. Hudson is making his first appearance in a LCS in his storied career.

12:15 PM EST: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants in a pivotal game three. St. Louis won on a walk-off home run by Kolten Wong in game two. Wong won the game after St. Louis closer, Trevor Rosenthal, blew the save in the top of the ninth. That was a huge win, since Cardinal catcher Yadier Molina went down with an oblique injury. It's unclear if Molina will be able to return.