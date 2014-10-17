San Francisco Giants Win Game 5, Are Back In The World Series

Words cannot describe the chills and excitement from Travis Ishikawa's walkoff home run, but a video can convey it.

The Giants have now made it to 3 World Series' in 5 years, something that wasn't expected heading into the playoffs. The Giants started their quest in a play-in game against the Pirates. Then, traveling over to Washington to take on the Nationals, and then finally, traveling to St. Louis to face the Cardinals who just beat the NL West winner in the Dodgers.

The Giants should not have been expected to make it this far. In 2012, the Giants had 4 players who were crucial to the Championship. Those players were Angel Pagan, Matt Cain, Marco Scutaro, and Tim Lincecum. Those 4 are not here this time. The Giants have made this progress with notable players like Ishikawa, Panik, Blanco, and small ball. The Giants have made this progress based on getting hits and getting runs whether it's on sacrifices, bunts, a walkoff error. Whatever works for the Giants.

"It's gratifying," Ishikawa said. "If there's an organization I'd want to do it for, it would be this one."

Madison Bumgarner picked up right where he left off after a Game 1 win, pitching 8 innings, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits. When Bumgarner gets you through more than 7 innings, the game is a wrap. The Giants bullpen can close it out.

"These guys have been through it," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "They have been battle-tested and they know how to handle themselves on this type of stage, and then add to that the kids that we brought up, and then Ishikawa."

The World Series in 2014 is one to remember. Two wild-card teams going head-to-head in a historic series. The Royals haven't won a playoff game in 29 years, and the Giants keep proving history wrong by getting back to the World Series, even when powerhouse teams like the Dodgers and Nationals win divisions. It's almost better that the Giants were in the play-in game. Facing the Nationals instead of the Cardinals in the first round is a much preferred option than having to play the Cardinals in the NLDS.

"Just a gutty effort through all this and I couldn't be prouder of these guys. They just don't stop fighting," Bochy said.

Don't stop fighting indeed. Remember that "every other year" narrative this writer talked about after beating the Nationals? It's almost here.