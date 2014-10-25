Kansas City Royals - San Francisco Giants Live MLB Scores of World Series 2014 Game 4

Thanks for joining me tonight, I've been Liam McMahon. Until the next time!

Keep checking back with us here at VAVEL USA for the latest news and coverage on the World Series.

Tomorrow, we will have James Shields (KC) - Madison Bumgarner (SF) in what will certainly be a crucial match-up.

We are now assured of heading back to Kansas City for a Game 6.

Top 9th, 3 Out. Eric Hosmer sends a weak little tapper back to the mound and that is the ballgame.

Top 9th, 2 Out. Lorenzo Cain sends a blooper to right-center, and Hunter Pence makes a superb sliding catch for the out.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Gordan pulls one down the line for extra bases, and he's in at second base standing up.

Top 9th, 1 Out. Hunter Strickland has entered the game, and he just blew three straight pitches past Escobar.

Bottom 8th, 3 Out. Blanco rolls one over right to second base, and that is in all likelihood the last time we'll see San Francisco bat tonight.

Bottom 8th, 2 Out. Travis Ishikawa stepped in to pinch hit, and lined out to second.

Bottom 8th, 1 Out. Collins fools Crawford with a great change up.

Top 8th, 3 Out. Jayson Nix hitting here. He entered the game after the double switch last inning and was playing at third. He strikes out on three pitches.

Top 8th, 2 Out. Dyson hits a slow roller to second base, and they don't have time to get two so Panek goes to first.

Top 8th, 1 Out. Perez sends a soft liner into left field for a single.

Top 8th, 1 Out. Infante hits a soft pop fly to center field. The Royals seem to be wishing there was a mercy rule in this one...

Bottom 7th, 3 Out. Perez strikes out.

Bottom 7th, 2 Out. Brandon Belt walks. No one else warming up for Kansas City and it's clear that Yost has conceded this game. No matter what happens (barring injury) the rest of this game is Collins'.

Bottom 7th, 2 Out. Sandoval pops out to third.

Bottom 7th, 1 Out. Hunter Pence pulls a double right down the line to score another run. If this one wasn't over before that, it's over now. 11-4 now.

Bottom 7th, 1 Out. Posey shoots one to Hosmer, who takes the putout at first but Panek moved to third.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Panek slices one into the gap in left-center to score two more runs. 10-4 now, and this one is surely over now, isn't it?

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Blanco lays down a perfect bunt along the third base line, and Collins puts the throw well wide of Hosmer and a run scores. It is now 8-4.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Tim Collins on to pitch now...

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Finnegan loses Morse and walks him on a full count. That will be the end of Finnegan's involvement in this one.

Bottom 7th, 0 Out. Crawford hits a high chopper that no one can get to in time and here comes Michael Morse to pinch hit with a man on first...

We've got the seventh inning stretch going right now, we'll continue the action as soon as it starts back up.

Top 7th, 3 Out. For the third time tonight, Moustakas has a base hit robbed by rolling one over RIGHT into the shift.

Royals - Giants MLB World Series LIVE 2014

Top 7th, 2 Out. Hosmer chops one down the right field line, and Affeldt can't make the play.

Top 7th, 2 Out. The Royals just can't catch a break. Cain hits a line drive right at Sandoval, who has covering the line. That too would have been extra bases.

Top 7th, 1 Out. Perez makes a fantastic sliding/diving catch to rob Gordon of an extra base hit down the left field line. Jeremy Affeldt now pitching.

Bottom 6th, 3 Out. Perez grounds out to second to end the inning, but the Giants now have the lead.

World Series 2014

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Brandon Belt singles to right-center, and with his speed Hunter Pence was always going to score and it's 7-4.

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Pablo Sandoval rips a single into center field and two runs will score! 6-4 now as the Kung Fu Panda has struck again!

Bottom 6th, 2 Out. Pence hits a sharp grounder right at Escobar, who fires home for the sure out. Bases still loaded.

Bottom 6th, 1 Out. Buster Posey is intentionally walked.

Bottom 6th, 1 Out. Joe Panek lays down a great sacrifice bunt, runners at second and third now.

Bottom 6th, 0 Out Arias is safe

Bottom 6th, 0 Out Arias is nearly picked off on a throwback from Perez. They're reviewing this, he looks JUST safe.

Bottom 6th, 0 Out Blanco hits a soft liner into left-center, and that is another base hit. Runners on first and second.

Bottom 6th, 0 Out. Joaquin Arias pinch hitting, and he lines a single to left field.

Top 6th, 3 Out. Escobar skies one to left for an out.

Top 6th, 2 Out. Norichika Aoki was summoned to pinch hit, and on the first pitch he grounds into a 3-5-3 double play.

Top 6th, 0 Out. Jarrod Dyson lines a single into right field.

Bottom 5th, 3 Out. Crawford is called out on strikes, but the Giants have tied this one.

Bottom 5th, 2 Out. Dyson makes a FANTASTIC diving catch in center field to save a run, but he can't stop Pence from scoring. Fantastic overall play. 4-4.

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Duffy walks Belt on four pitches. So maybe this Kansas City bullpen isn't completely infallible after all...

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Sandoval rips a single to left center, and Pence advances to third base. Real rally brewing right now...

My apologies earlier, it was not Herrera who came in but rather Jason Frasor. He has now been withdrawn.

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Pence hits one to virtually the same spot, but Escobar had moved in and the ball gets past him and the run scores. 4-3. Danny Duffy coming in to pitch now.

Giants - Royals LIVE Scores and Inline

Bottom 5th, 1 Out. Posey hits a grounder to Escobar's left that almost sneaks through, but he gets the out at first. Panek moves to third.

Bottom 5th, 0 Out. Kelvin Herrera is being called upon to get Kansas City out of this mess.

Bottom 5th, 0 Out. Panik laces one into right center that Cain cuts off really well to hold the rookie to a double.

Top 5th, 3 Out. Perez pops out to Panek. Really disappointing for the Royals to not even advance Hosmer aftr his leadoff double.

Top 5th, 2 Out. Omar Infante strikes out on a check swing. He really should have held up there, that was a breaking ball that bounced on the plate.

Top 5th, 1 Out. Moustakas pops out to short. Good pitch there, got up and in on his hands.

Top 5th, 0 Out. Hosmer rips a frozen rope down the right field line over Belt's head for a double.

Bottom 4th, 3 Out. Blanco pops out to shortstop.

Bottom 4th, 2 Out. Petit with a bloop single to center field! Runners at first and second now, and how important could that be?

Bottom 4th, 2 Out. Crawford skies on to right field. Petit will hit here, and they'll save Michael Morse for later.

Bottom 4th, 1 Out. Perez lines one to left field. That's three base hits to the same spot on the same pitch in the last 4/3 of an inning.

Bottom 4th, 1 Out. Vargas strikes out Belt at a full count!

Top 4th, 3 Out. Cain strikes out on four pitches.

Top 4th, 2 Out. Gordon with a long, loud out that doesn't even reach the warning track out in right-center in the deepest part of the park.

Top 4th, 1 Out. Yusmeiro Petit now pitching, and he gets Alcides Escobar to pop out to second.

LIVE Inline and Scores World Series 2014

Bottom 3rd, 3 Out. Sandoval chases a horrible pitch for a really bad strikeout. Giants do manage to get one back there.

Bottom 3rd, 2 Out. Pence hits a daisy clipper to left, runners at first and second now. And we have a meeting of the minds at the mound now.

Bottom 3rd, 2 Out. Buster Posey comes through in the clutch again! He laced a single to left field to score a run. 4-2 now. Hmm, that's what I predicted, isn't it...?

Bottom 3rd, 2 Out. Flyout to left.

Bottom 3rd, 1 Out. Blanco grounds to second and the only play is to first. Good baserunning from Duffy. He's on second now.

Bottom 3rd, 0 Out. Lorenzo Cain looks hurt, but the trainers are saying he's okay. Meanwhile, the pinch hitting Sean Duffy rips a single into left and he's on first base.

The biggest difference between these two teams is that the Royals seem to be out there enjoying themselves, and it's helping them play better. Meanwhile, the Giants look tight, nervous and as if they're on a business trip. The thing is, baseball is a children's game. To play, you're supposed to have fun. That's why it's the greatest game ever to play. The Giants look like they need to relax and have fun. The World Series is the greatest way to ever play baseball. They should take a page from the young lady who threw out the first pitch tonight, and just go have fun.

Top 3rd, 3 Out. Vargas with a great moment there. He took ball three and thought it was ball four. He took off for and was halfway to third. He strikes out looking on the next pitch.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Machi walks Dyson on eight pitches, who worked the count very well. They're batted around now, and Vargas is coming up with the bases loaded and he can hit...

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Jean Machi coming in to replace Vogelsong now, several batters too late.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Perez rips a single to center field and another run is going to score! The Royals now lead 4-1, and Bruce Bochy really should have pulled Vogelsong three batters ago.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Infante singles up the middle and two runs are gonna score!! Runners now at first and second, 3-1!

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Vogelsong is clearly rattled right now. A "Vogy, Vogy, Vogy" chant is echoing around the stadium but it can't stop the pitcher from walking Moustakas on four pitches. Bases loaded.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Hosmer hits a chopper into no-man's land, and a defensive mistake from Vogelsong gifts Hosmer a single and the Royals a run. 1-1.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Cain hits a soft grounder to short, and he reaches first safely. He looks hurt now.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Gordon takes off stealing second, and Posey's throw comes off Gordon who is safe at second.

Top 3rd, 2 Out. Gordon sends one straight to Belt, who goes to second looking for two but they can't turn the double play.

Top 3rd, 1 Out. Escobar lines one back up the middle.

Top 3rd, 1 Out. Vargas works a long at-bat, nine pitches, and on a full count he catches one right on the button to the warning track in center field. That was a rip. Anywhere else and that's extra bases.

Bottom 2nd, 3 Out. Hosmer jumps in front of Infante and takes a ground ball that was meant for the second baseman, but Vargas is over to cover first base and they can get the out. He looked much more settled this inning.

Bottom 2nd, 2 Out. Perez hits a line drive to Dyson again. It was almost a carbon copy of the prior play.

Bottom 2nd, 1 Out. Belt gets under one right on the button, and lifts a fly ball right to Dyson in right field.

For those who enjoyed the Miami Marlins fans who came sporting jersey and sideways visor to Game 1 and sat behind home plate, I can tell you that he is here again tonight. He just emerged on the television picture, and he is back in orange.

Top 2nd, 3 Out. Dyson grounds to Belt, who goes to second for the out. Rain starting to fall heavily now.

Top 2nd, 2 Out. Perez hits a soft liner through the hole between third and short. That was a phenomenal piece of hitting; ball in on his hands that broke his bat and he still fought it off into left field.

Top 2nd, 2 Out. Infante pops out to Posey.

Top 2nd, 1 Out. Moustakas hits right into the shift, grounding out to Panik in shallow right.

Bottom 1st, 3 Out. Sandoval strikes out but the Giants lead 1-0 already. Vargas really struggled that inning, and was forced to throw 27 pitches in addition to bouncing four or five in the dirt. That's something to look going forward.

Bottom 1st, 2 Out. Pence grounds the ball to third, and they try to go 5-4-3 but Pence beats it out and Blanco scores. 1-0 now, runner on first.

Bottom 1st, 1 Out. Posey works his at bat really well, and works an eight pitch walk after going down 0-2. Runners at first and third.

Bottom 1st, 1 Out. Blanco steals third! Perez with a poor, low throw and Blanco is JUST safe after getting a great jump.

Bottom 1st, 1 Out. Panik with a soft pop out to third. One down, runner on second.

Bottom 1st, 0 Out. Vargas bounced a pitch, Blanco takes off and Perez's throw is too high. Stolen base, runner now on second.

Bottom 1st, 0 Out. Blanco works a walk on six pitches.

Top 1st, 3 Out. Hosmer strikes out swinging. Vogelsong looks up for this one, and so far Bruce Bochy's decision to start him over Madison Bumgarner is paying off.

Top 1st, 2 Out. Cain with a bloop single to right field there. Good piece of hitting there, that was a cutter right on the corner.

Top 1st, 2 Out. Vogelsong is working the outside corner, and he strikes out Gordon with one right on the corner.

World Series Inline and Scores

Top 1st, 1 Out. Escobar grounds out to short on the second pitch of the at-bat.

8:08 PM ET: HERE. WE. GO.

8:07 PM ET: Joe Buck as always is bringing us VITAL information. Tonight, he's informing us that this is the FIRST TIME EVER that two World Series starters names start with the letter "V". Essential information.

8:04 PM ET: As we are now just moments away, it is prediction time. Your humble correspondent here just can't see any way for the Giants to win this one should they be trailing in the 6th or 7th inning, and without Michael Morse in the lineup I'm just not sure they'll be able to get it done tonight. Royals win, 4-2.

8:01 PM ET: The orange towels are out here, and we will have a special atmosphere here tonight. This one is a must win for the Giants, and we can only hope to have yet another great game.

7:58 PM ET: Salavador Santana launched into an EPIC guitar solo there. That was cool.

7:56 PM ET: Carlos and Salvador Santana now playing the national anthem. On the first pitch, Davis rifled in a strike.

7:54 PM ET: For those following along with me, please comment and Tweet me about what you're looking forward to seeing tonight. Personally, I'm shocked that Bruce Bochy isn't starting Michael Morse. Tweet at me @liam_mcmahon_11

7:52 PM ET: Before his retirement as commissioner, Henry Aaron has named Bud Selig an honorary recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.

7:48 PM ET: Mo'ne Davis is ready and raring to go as she will throw out tonight's first pitch.

7:42 PM ET: The weather tonight will surely be a factor. It is a windy night in the 60s, and it has JUST started to rain.

VAVEL USA LIVE Baseball Scores

7:37 PM ET: 30 minutes away now!

7:34 PM ET: Television coverage has now started on Fox, and we will have first pitch coming up for you in just over half an hour.

7:27 PM ET: Mike Trout and Giancarlo Stanton have been announced as the 2014 Hank Aaron Award Winners. The award is given annually to each league's best hitter.

7:21 PM ET: Giants super fan Bryan Stow will be saying "Play Ball" to kick off tonight's proceedings. For those unaware, Stow is the fan who was viciously beaten by Los Angeles Dodgers fans after Opening Day in 2011. His condition is continually improving, and according to the San Jose Mercury News, he is laughing, cracking jokes and exchanging fist bumps. He hopes to someday no longer need his walker. Stow is now in the building.

7:15 PM ET: We should have some cool scenes before the start of tonight's game as hero of the Little League World Series pitcher Mo'ne Davis will be throwing out the first pitch, and will show us all how to throw like a girl.

Giants - Royals World Series LIVE

7:09 PM ET: We earlier brought you Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong's World Series stats, but here are his overall postseason statistics. In 6 starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA, a WHIP of 1.17 and 7 K/9 IP.

7:05 PM ET: Kansas City Royals have announced that barring any last minute change, James Shields will be their Game 5 starter.

6:57 PM ET: Speaking of Wade Davis, he has been filthy this postseason. By utilising his truly unhittable stuff, Davis has pitched 11.1 innings while striking out 14 with a 0.79 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and a .132 opponent batting average.

6:51 PM ET: Having earlier brought you comments from the Giants starter tonight, Ryan Vogelsong, we will now bring comments from Royals manager Ned Yost. When asked how important the relief efforts of Kelvin Herrera, Wade Davis and Greg Holland, Yost simply stated: "Monstrous."

World Series 2014

6:46 PM ET: This truly is a fantastic sporting weekend, as we have great college and professional football, the end of the MLS regular season and a winner-take-all matchup for the Supporter's Shield, and of course The Fall Classic.

6:40 PM ET: Vogelsong had this to say about his mentality and keeping his emotions in check.

6:36 PM ET: Ryan Vogelsong will look to keep his remarkable postseason pitching record clean tonight. In his World Series career, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA.

6:33 PM ET: For the San Francisco Giants, there are two changes to their starting lineup from Game 3. Pablo Sandoval and Hunter Pence have flipped places in the batting order, Pence moving up to fourth and the Kung-Fu Panda dropping to fifth. Meanwhile, Juan Perez has come in for Travis Ishikawa.

6:25 PM ET: Mike Moustakas tonight bats in the five hole for the second game in a row. While in American League parks this season the man they call "Moose" has batted ninth and designated hitter Billy Butler has batted fifth, manager Ned Yost has chosen to change it up. This does not come as much of a surprise given how hot Moustakas has been in the postseason.

6:21 PM ET: We can now confirm the starting lineups for you tonight. The following photo comes courtesy of Major League Baseball.

MLB World Series Inline and Scores

6:20 PM ET: Once again, we would like to remind you of tonight's pitching match-up. It is an intriguing one, and features two of each team's aces: Jason Vargas (Kansas City Royals) - Ryan Vogelsong (San Francisco Giants).

6:16 PM ET: At the other end, the Royals bullpen has been one of the best in baseball all season long. Once they get it to the pen with a lead, it is virtually game over. In the postseason, their ERA of 1.81 has lead all teams. Closer Greg Holland has 46 saves with a 1.46 ERA, and is the definition of lights out. If they get the game to the bullpen tonight with a lead, they will almost certainly win.

6:13 PM ET: For the Kansas City Royals, Lorenzo Cain is their most important player. The man who makes center field look small has gained an incredible internet following this postseason, and the best meme created about him said, "2/3 of the world is covered by water. The other 1/3 is covered by Lorenzo Cain." While he could not quite pull off a Willie Mays-esque catch in Game 2, his fielding percentage this season ahs been .991 while hitting .301. He has stepped his game up in the postseason, has batted .350 in the postseason and has four RBI. For the Royals to get the win tonight, they will need Cain at their best.

6:09 PM ET: In addition to Pence, the Giants will need Buster Posey at his very best. The catcher and emotional leader of the Giants has been absolutely incredible all year long. He has hit for a .311 average, 22 home runs and 89 RBI. In addition to these, quite possibly his most important statistic has been his OPS at .854, more than 43 points higher than anyone else on the Giants.

6:06 PM ET: For the San Francisco Giants, the player to look in this game is Hunter Pence. The man who has become a meme for every other team has been terrific for the Giants this season. Although his average has dipped a bit this season to .277, the outfielder has hit 20 home runs and has 74 RBI. He was crucial in Game 1, and for the Giants to win tonight he will need to play well again.

6:03 PM ET: Let's next take a look at some players who will undoubtedly be crucial for this game, starting with the Giants.

6:01 PM ET: A compilation of Brandon Finnegan, Wade Davis, and Greg Holland mowed through the Giants in the 7th, 8th and 9th as the Giants never even threatened to score. While it was not all to plan, it was Royals baseball to the last and they will look to do the same this evening.

5:58 PM ET: Kelvin Herrera, so many times the Royals firefighter extroadinaire, was not able to put this one out. He immediately walked Gregor Blanco, putting runners at first and second. He then got a groundout from Joe Panik, sending the runners from first and second to second and third. Kansas City then made the choice to concede a run for an out, and the choice paid off. Buster Posey grounded out in the next at-bat but brought in a run before Herrera finally got the third out.

5:55 PM ET: In spite of taking a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the 6th, Kansas City's original plan of starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie going six innings and exiting with a lead didn't quite come off. When Guthrie left the game, the Royals still led but were in trouble. Guthrie's final line gave him two earned runs, but he left after 5+ innings and with trouble on the basepaths. After giving up back-to-back hits to start off the sixth, the second of which was an RBI double from Michael Morse, Guthrie was removed. Unfortunately for Kansas City, their previously unhittable bullpen would not be able to slow the Giants.

5:51 PM ET: Game 3 proved a far tighter affair after the blowouts of Games 1 and 2. The Royals 3-2 victory was a microcosm of their entire season. They opened up a 3-0 lead on some superb offensive and defensive play from Lorenzo Cain in addition to more clutch hitting from Eric Hosmer. Hosmer, Cain and Mike Moustakas have been vital for Kansas City in this postseason, and they will need to keep it up for Kansas City to win this series.

5:46 PM ET: As runners continue to get on base, Salvador Perez laced a double to center field to drive in Eric Hosmer and Terrance Gore. At 5-2, the Royals would kick on and expand their lead just one batter later as Omar Infante hit a frozen rope out to left field. His rocket home run made the score 7-2, and the best bullpen in the majors made sure it stayed that way and Kansas City tied the series at one game apiece.

5:42 PM ET: As Kelvin Herrera entered the game, he managed to get the Royals out of the inning still tied at 2-2. It wouldn't stay that way for long. In the bottom of the 6th, the Royals took control of the game and it was Butler again with a critical hit. His RBI single brought in Lorenzo Cain, and they suddenly lead 3-2. The Royals rally would continue.

5:38 PM ET: In the bottom of the 2nd, the Royals made it 2-1 as the contingent of former Milwaukee Brewers continued to lead the way. Shortstop Alcides Escobar hit an RBI line drive to right field, scoring Omar Infante. The Giants, however, would not lie down easily. They tied the game up at 2-2 in the top of the 4th on an RBI double from Brandon Belt. In the top of the 6th, the Giants nearly retook the lead. They had runners on 1st and 2nd with 1 out, and Royals manager Ned Yost decided it was time to pull Ventura.

5:35 PM ET: Game 2 was a reverse of Game 1. A 7-2 Royals win was keyed by an outstanding pitching performance from pitching starlet Yordano Ventura. The rookie who has been crucial for the Royals in their stretch run went 5 1/3 innings giving up only 2 earned runs. In spite of that, the game started off looking like it would be a mirror image of the previous night. The Giants opened up a 1-0 lead on a leadoff home run from Gregor Blanco, silencing the raucous Kansas City crowd. But that crowd would wake up just moments later, as fan favorite Billy Butler tied the game with an RBI single scoring Lorenzo Cain. Cain was clocked in at a speed of over 20 MPH while racing towards home plate.

5:31 PM ET: In the top of the 7th, San Francisco expanded their lead further on RBIs from Joe Panik and Sandoval again. The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the 7th on a solo home run from Salvador Perez, but that was all she wrote. The Giants managed to do what no other team in the majors had done this year: beaten Kansas City in the playoffs. The Royals looked deflated, and it seemed that they were reaching one step too far.

5:28 PM ET: Michael Morse and Gregor Blanco then both had RBIs in the top of the fourth to balloon the lead all the way to 5-0. As San Francisco was putting on a hitting clinic, Bumgarner was putting on a pitching one. Every time that the crowd got loud again and it seemed Kansas City was on the verge of putting together a rally, the San Francisco ace shut them down.

5:24 PM ET: The atmosphere in Kansas City was absolutely rocking. This World Series marks their first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1985, and George Brett was honored beforehand. "Big Game James" Shields started the game for Kansas City but didn't pitch well at all. The hometown crowd was silenced in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Pablo Sandoval before Hunter Pence hit a two run home run.

5:21 PM ET: For those who haven't been following the series closely, here is a synopsis of how we got to where we are. The Giants won Game 1 by a score of 7-1 on the back of a truly magisterial pitching performance from ace Madison Bumgarner. The Royals entered the game undefeated and 8-0 in the playoffs, having vanquished the Oakland A's in the Wild Card Playoff, swept the Los Angeles Angels in the Wild Card Round and then sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Championship Series.

5:18 PM ET: First things first, we would like to reveal to you tonight's pitching matchup: Jason Vargas (Kansas City Royals) - Ryan Vogelsong (San Francisco Giants). There may be a last minute scratch, but expect for these two to be on the mound.

5:15 PM ET: Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of Game 4 of the 2014 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch in Game 4 is at 8:07 PM ET, and the Royals lead the series 2-1. Coverage will be provided by Liam McMahon who is looking forward to taking you all through this massive game.