Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton Win Hank Aaron Award for Best Offense

The 2014 Major League awards have begun. Most of the major awards will come out after the World Series ends, but some will not wait. Among the first awards to come out include the Hank Aaron Award for the most outstanding offensive production in each league. The 2014 winners are Mike Trout of the American League's Los Angeles Angels and Giancarlo Stanton of the National Leagues' Miami Marlins.

MLB.com's Paul Hagan announced the news shortly after the two stars received the awards at AT&T Park in San Francisco Saturday before Game 4 of the World Series.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The award first came out in 1999, 25 years after Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time Major League home run record. Aaron was among the panel of voters composed of Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar, Johnny Bench, Paul Molitor, Eddie Murray, Frank Thomas and Robin Yount who, along with MLB fans, selected the two sluggers to receive this year's award.

Trout had a 2014 slash line of .287/.377/.561 with 36 HR, 111 RBI, and a 7.9 WAR in 157 games in helping to lead his team to the A.L. West title by 10 games. He ranked 14th in hitting, fourth in home runs, and first in RBI. Although the postseason does not count toward the award, Trout demonstrated his tremendous power with this blast into the fountains in Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium in the NLDS against the Royals.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meanwhile, Stanton, who missed the final 17 games of the season due to a fractured jaw, slashed .288/.395/.555 with a National League-leading 37 HR, second-place 105 RBI, and a WAR of 6.5 in 145 games. Unfortunately for Stanton and the Marlins, a fastball gone astray ended his season early, or he may have had a chance to lead the league in RBI. The Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez finished with 116, but if anyone can drive in 12 runs in 17 games, Stanton can.

Stanton wasted little time reminding us of his own prodigious power. This walk-off grand slam against the Seattle Mariners on April 18 provided all the notice we needed that he would have another monster season.

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Stanton went down on September 11, the Marlins were still in wild card contention at 5 1/2 games out. They finished 19 games out of the National League East division title and 11 out of the wild card race.

Both Trout and Stanton still have excellent chances at winning their leagues' Most Valuable Player awards. Whether they win an MVP or not, congratulations go out to both players for exceptional offensive seasons. Both truly deserve the 2014 Hank Aaron award.