Yankees Looking At Raul Ibanez As Hitting Coach

At the end of his only season with the New York Yankees in 2012, outfielder Raul Ibanez made a huge name for himself with late-inning home runs and other heroics to help put the Yankees into the postseason and defeat the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series. Now, it appears that the Yankees prefer to bring Ibanez back as a coach, possibly their new hitting coach, under manager Joe Girardi.

Andrew Marchand of ESPN New York reported Thursday afternoon that sources confirmed the Yankees' interest in bringing Ibanez onto the coaching staff.

According to Marchand, the Yankees' management team "could consider Ibanez for the hitting-coach spot or another role." If they hire him as the hitting coach, he would replace Kevin Long, whom the Yankees let go just as the season ended.

The announcement assumes that Ibanez's playing days have ended. He played in just 90 games this past season with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals, compiling totals of .167, 5 HR, and 26 RBI. He finished the season with the American League champion Royals (.188, 2 HR, 5 RBI in 33 games) but did not make the postseason roster. At age 42, he may have played his last game.

Ibanez, though, has had a brilliant career. He played 19 years from 1996-2014 and hit .272/.335/.465 with 305 HR and 1,207 RBI with the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Yankees, Angels, and Royals. He played in five different postseasons, including one World Series with the Phillies in 2009. His performance and experience would fit in very well with a Yankees team that has struggled offensively for the past two seasons -- even when they have managed to stay on the field.

The Yankees also have an opening for a first base coach as Aaron Gleeman of NBC Sports HardBall Talk explains. The team let Mick Kelleher go at season's end along with Long. If they cannot get Ibanez for the hitting coach job, then the Yankees could look to have him coach first base next season.