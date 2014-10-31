San Diego Padres Decline 2015 Option For Josh Johnson

The San Diego Padres have announced that they have declined their $4 million option on starting pitcher Josh Johnson. The move was first reported by MLB.com writer Corey Brock, via Twitter.

The Padres signed Johnson to a one-year, $8 million contract for 2014, in hopes that the veteran right-hander would add a high upside arm to an already solid staff. Instead, Johnson went down with a forearm injury in the middle of Spring Training that ultimately led to ‘Tommy John’ surgery.

Johnson had a stipulation in his contract that gave the Padres a $4 million option for 2015 if Johnson failed to make less than seven starts. In a worst-case scenario for both parties, Johnson never threw a regular season pitch in San Diego.

The Padres have interest in bringing back Johnson on a discounted rate. Without Johnson, the Padres already have Andrew Cashner, Tyson Ross, and Ian Kennedy under team control for 2015. A Johnson reunion may allow the Padres to deal pitching to acquire a bat.

Johnson has interest in returning to San Diego, but it will be hard to gauge how much interest Johnson will draw around the league. Johnson started 31 games for the Marlins in 2012, and just 16 the next season, after being traded to Toronto. When healthy, Johnson has the talent to be a frontline starter. However, he just started throwing after reconstructive surgery and might not be ready to start the season in a starting rotation.