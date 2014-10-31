Rockies Exercise Option on Reliever LaTroy Hawkins

LaTroy Hawkins has proven himself better with age. The 41-year-old reliever just completed his 20th Major League season and posted totals that make him look more like a youngster. He pitched so well that the Colorado Rockies have exercised his team option worth $2.25 million for 2015. The Rockies made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Hawkins put up very solid numbers for the fourth-place Rockies in 2014. He compiled a record of 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 0.8 WAR. He also successfully converted 23 of 26 save opportunities -- all at age 41 and all while making more than half of his appearances in the very hitter-friendly Coors Field. In fact, he had a 4-1 record in 32 home games compared to a 0-2 record in 25 games away from Coors Filed. Naturally, one would expect his road numbers (2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 15 for 16 in saves) to come out better than his Coors Field numbers (4.06 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 8 for 10 in saves), but the wins and losses for his team are what counts the most.

Hawkins has had an ERA under 4.00 for seven of the past eight seasons, an amazing accomplishment for any pitcher, let alone one who was 35 at the beginning of such a stretch.

As Aaron Gleeman of NBC Sports' HardBall Talk noted, Hawkins became the 16th pitcher in Major League history to appear in 1,000 games. He is the only active pitcher to do so. He has made exactly 1,000 career appearances (98 of them starts), and if he makes 57, the number of games in which he pitched this year, next season, he will move into ninth place on the all-time list. Making 72 appearances, as he did in 2013 for the New York Mets, will put him past Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley and move him into the top five.

Hawkins has a career record of 72-93 with a 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 1.6 average WAR, and 124 saves with 10 different teams.