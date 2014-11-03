Offseason Outlook: Pittsburgh Pirates

The NL Wild Card game did not go as planned for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Now with the second guessing of the pitching set up for the final week of the season behind them, the Pirates have to make plenty of decisions across their roster. It starts with Russell Martin and starting pitching. The Pirates have turned the corner from their long losing streak, but fans are watching roster moves closesly and are rightfully concerned about what 2015 could hold.

2014 Recap

The Pirates finished the 2014 MLB season at 88-74 after a 10-16 start to the season. The pitchers of record for the first three Pirates games were Bryan Morris, Stolmy Pimentel and Wandy Rodriguez. Two of those three did not finish the year with the team. which emphasizes how much Pittsburgh changed in 162 games. 

Andrew McCutchen put together another phenomenal season. Josh Harrison went from super utility player to an everyday starter at third base and a member of the All-Star team. Martin had a career year. Starling Marte was one of the best players in the entire league in the second half of the season. Travis Snider earned playing time in right field. The rest of the supporting cast did well enough, but the platoon at first base never really made an impact. 

The pitching staff recovered after a tough start. Mark Melancon thrived in the closer role. Tony Watson was virtually untouchable for a long stretch of the season. Gerrit Cole struggled with injury but still showed glimpses of dominance. The Edinson Volquez reclamation project worked and Francisco Liriano was great  in the last three months of the season. 

Under Contract

The Pirates only have four players under contract for 2015. They have $19 million committed to McCutchen, Marte and Charlie Morton. They also owe Jose Tabata $4 million even though he does not figure into future plans. 

The roster for 2015 will also include a few pre-arbitration players that will make close to $500,000. Cole is in line for a raise, but that Pirates will try to get the most out of the league minimum for their ace. Jordy Mercer and Gregory Polanco will also be around that figure next year. 

Costless Agents

The big one is Martin. The crowdsource costless agent contracts at Fangraphs have Martin getting a four-year deal worth $56 million. That is far too steep for the Pirates, who are hesitant to dedicate that much money to one player. Martin's age is a big factor in the negotiations as the catcher will be 32 at the start of the next season. Although, no player has ever accepted a qualifying offer, the Pirates did extend one to Martin on Monday. 

Liriano and Volquez are also costless agents and could be a package deal for their next team. Liriano could fetch around $12 million a year on the open market, but did receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh. Volquez, who had a Comeback Player of the Year-caliber season, is said to be looking for a two-year deal worth around $16 million.

 