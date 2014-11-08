Nick Markakis A Solid Match With Mets

The World Series ended last week, meaning that all 30 MLB front offices will be working tirelessly in the coming months to assemble a contender for the 2015 season. One of those teams in particular will be focusing on adding a hitter to its lineup before the teams report to Spring Training in late February.

That aforementioned team is the New York Mets. General manager Sandy Alderson has accumulated a wealth of young, talented pitchers during his time in Queens, and it is now time that most of them will be pitching at the big league level.

So with the team already set in starting pitching with Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Jon Niese, and Bartolo Colon as well as a bullpen consisting of Rafael Montero, Jenrry Mejia, a healthy Bobby Parnell and a host of others, the Mets need to focus on their lineup.

Alderson has repeatedly said that the Mets need to improve by 10-12 wins over the offseason, and with the return of Matt Harvey from Tommy John Surgery, an extra bat in the lineup could be the difference between making the postseason or staying home for the ninth straight October.

There are not a ton of candidates on the market, but Nelson Cruz, Michael Cuddyer, and Nick Markakis are three outfielders who are currently without a team.

Of that trio, Markakis makes the most sense. He is the best all-around player and would thrive in a Mets uniform. Cruz is the best hitter of the three, but has the potential to be a costly liability on defense, especially without the flexibility to use him as the Designated Hitter. Also, Cruz has been made it clear that he wants to remain in Baltimore.

Cuddyer is also a very good player, but he has a history of injury and is 35 years old.

Markakis, on the other hand, is the epitome of consistency. He has averaged 151 games per season over his nine-year career, and at least 155 games played in seven of those nine years. He is a career .290 hitter with excellent on-base skills and solid defensive ability.

He is not a power hitter, about 10-15 homers every year, but he is exactly what the Mets need. The Mets have a few good hitters, Daniel Murphy, David Wright and Lucas Duda, but they do not have a true leadoff hitter. Center fielder Juan Lagares showed plenty of promise last season, but he would probably be better served hitting farther down in the lineup at least until he gets a little more experience under his belt.

Markakis and his .342 on-base percentage would look nice at the top of the Mets order. The Orioles have already declined the 30-year-old’s $17.5 million option for 2015, meaning the team that signs him will not have to relinquish a draft pick.

Markakis will probably demand a considerable amount of money, MLB Trade Rumors projects something in the area of 3-years, $39 million, but it is doubtful that the Mets will let that hold them back. Alderson wants to win now, and to win at baseball’s highest level oftentimes requires an opening of the pocketbook.

The Mets have one of the league’s best pitching staffs heading into the 2015 season, but they need a slight offensive punch to make them legitimate playoff contenders. Markakis is the best candidate to fill that role, and the only question is if the Mets are willing to fulfill his price tag.