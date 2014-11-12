Tigers Re-sign Victor Martinez to 4-year Deal

UPDATE: The Tigers have agreed to a four-year, $68 million with Victor Martinez according to CBSSports's Jon Heyman. The contract will give Martinez a yearly salary of $17 million over the course of the four years

The Detroit Tigers and designated hitter Victor Martinez have agreed to a four-year deal that will keep the 11-year veteran in Detroit until after the 2018 season.

Martinez became a costless agent this offseason after signing with the Tigers in December of 2010 on a three-year deal. Over his three years in Detroit, Martinez has hit at a .321/.381/.487 slash with 58 home runs and 289 RBIs in 455 games.

Fox Sports's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that the two sides were close to an agreement, Joel Sherman of the NY Post would confirm the report minutes later but saying the two sides have agreed to a four-year deal. As more details emerge about the re-signing of Victor Martinez by the Tigers, updates will be given.