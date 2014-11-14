Pablo Sandoval Fits Nicely Into Boston's Future Plans

The Boston Red Sox are “all in” on signing costless agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval, according to Gordon Edes of ESPNBoston. Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington even confirmed on Tuesday that the club recently met with Sandoval’s agent.

While Sandoval is a great player with a solid reputation, is he a good fit for the Boston lineup?

First of all, he would fill a glaring hole in the Red Sox lineup. Third base was a weak spot for the Red Sox in 2014, and Sandoval’s presence would allow Brock Holt to fill in at other positions wherever he is needed.

Sandoval exploded onto the scene in 2009, hitting .330 in his first full MLB season with 25 home runs and 44 doubles. Since then, he has become one of the league’s most consistent at manning the hot corner. In spite of whatever misperceptions one might have due to Sandoval’s body type, he is an above average defender.

According to Fangraphs’ UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating), Sandoval (3.5) had a very similar UZR as Adrian Beltre (4.0), long revered as one of the best defenders in the league.

In the batter’s box, Sandoval is as consistent as they come. He has a career .294 average in his seven years in the MLB and has never had a season in which he struggled mightily. He is not a power hitter, averaging about 15 per season, but he is a solid all-around hitter.

In the age where hitters around the league, even players who are ostensibly contact hitters, are striking out at an alarming rate, Sandoval has not yet fallen into that trap. At a time where sluggers surpass 200 strikeouts on a regular basis, Sandoval has not struck out more than 85 times in a season in his career.

He also played in a career high 157 games in 2014, showing that he is getting more durable as the years go by.

Also, the Red Sox need someone with Sandoval’s brilliant postseason pedigree on their roster. Boston is expecting to make another playoff push this year, and an added bat like Sandoval could make them serious contenders in the AL East.

With the addition of Sandoval, the Red Sox lineup would be downright scary. With Dustin Pedroia getting on base for Sandoval, David Ortiz, Mike Napoli and Yoenis Cespedes to hit him in, the Red Sox would score runs in bunches.

And when David Ortiz finally calls it quits, Sandoval is the ideal candidate to replace him as the Designated Hitter in Boston.

The Red Sox have the necessary offensive firepower to make the playoffs in 2015, and the signing of Sandoval might push them over the hump. They will undoubtedly have to spend more money than they would like due to a wealth of other bidders, but Sandoval would be worth it.

The Giants are going to make a late push to retain Sandoval’s services, but the Red Sox would be smart to put most of their offseason chips in the Pablo Sandoval basket.