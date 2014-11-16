Cubs Acquire Tommy La Stella From Braves

Already with a young crop of infielders, the Chicago Cubs decided to add another to their long list of talented infield prospects.

The Cubs announced on Sundaay that they have acquired 25-year old second baseman Tommy La Stella from the Braves in exchange for RHP Arodys Vizcaino.

La Stella, a former eighth round draft pick made his major league debut this season with the Braves appearing in 93 games. Over the course of the 93 games, La Stella hit at a .251/.328/.317 clip with one homerun and 31 RBIs in 319 at-bats.

A career .322 hitter in the minors, La Stella is primarily known for his contact hitting, not his power, as he only hitting 21 homeruns over four seasons in the minors. With the Cubs, La Stella will most likely compete with fellow 25-year old Logan Watkins for the Cubs starting posistion at secondbase.

In exchange for La Stella, the Cubs sent right hander Arodys Vizcaino to Atlanta. Vizcaino, a one-time Braves prospect appeared in five games for the Cubs this season allowing three earned runs over five innings. In 2011, Vizcaino appeared in 17 games for atlanta posting a 4.67 ERA over 17.1 innings pitched. He wold later be traded to traded by the Chicago Cubs along with RHP Jayce Chapman for OF Reed Johnson, LHP Paul Maholm and cash.

The two organizations also swapped international bonus slots. The Cubs will acquire the Braves number four international bonus slot, in exchange for the Cubs' two, three and four slots. According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Braves gained $832,000 in signing bonsus slot money.